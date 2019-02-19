Mid County Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Named Exclusive Motor Trend Certified Dealership in Port Arthur, Texas

Norcross, GA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid County Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT (CDJRF) has been selected to be the only dealership in Port Arthur, Texas, able to certify its pre-owned vehicles with the exclusive Motor Trend® Certified designation. Motor Trend Certified vehicles meet the highest standards in the pre-owned market, with every vehicle vigorously inspected, upgraded and backed by a Motor Trend Certified seal of approval. Plus, every Motor Trend Certified vehicle is equipped with comprehensive vehicle protection from EasyCare®.





Motor Trend Certified dealers are carefully selected and appointed based on their focus on quality and on delivering a positive customer experience. They must have a history of excellent customer reviews and outstanding service.

“The Motor Trend Certified program will provide our customers the confidence that they will receive more value on a quality certified vehicle that’s backed by a household name, MotorTrend,” said Ken Murray, General Manager/Managing Partner for Mid County CDJRF. “It will give our customers the true peace of mind they deserve when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle of any make and model.”



Steve Richards, Vice President of the Motor Trend Certified program driven by EasyCare, said “Mid County’s strong commitment to their customers is one of many reasons why they were selected to be the exclusive Motor Trend Certified dealer in Port Arthur, Texas. We are very excited to have them join this elite group.”

Mid County CDJRF began offering Motor Trend Certified vehicles in February 2019 at 8181 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Texas, 77640. For more information on Mid County, visit www.midcountychryslerdodgejeep.com. For more information on the Motor Trend Certified program, visit www.motortrendcertified.com.

About EasyCare®

EasyCare’s mission is to help dealers succeed at every customer touchpoint by creating passionate employees and customers. Whether it’s protecting the dealerships’ customers on their behalf or helping deliver the ultimate driving experience, EasyCare is fully engaged. Since 1984, the company has provided leading-edge benefits that have helped nationwide dealers deliver an outstanding ownership experience to over 8.5 million customers nationwide as part of APCO Holdings, LLC. EasyCare provides the only F&I benefits that are named a “MOTORTREND Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and is committed to providing its dealer partners with service products, training and technology to make them more successful. EasyCare is part of APCO Holdings, also home of GWC, SAVY and Covideo brands. The company markets its products through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands please visit www.EasyCare.com, www.GWCwarranty.com , www.Savy.com, www.Covideo.com .

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing MotorTrend Network, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.

