Press Release Regulated Information
Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement
Liège (Belgium), 07 July 2020, 18:30 (CEST) – regulated information – Within the framework of the initial public offering of new shares of Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA ("Hyloris" or the "Company"), with the admission of all of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels under the symbol "HYL" (the "Offering"), KBC Securities NV/SA has been appointed by the Company as stabilisation manager (the "Stabilisation Manager").
Further to the start of the Stabilisation Period on 29 June 2020, KBC Securities NV/SA (contact person: Stephanie Van Heyste, telephone number: +32 2 429 98 43) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014)) of the following securities within the framework of the Offering:
Issuer:
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
Securities:
Common Shares (BE0974363955)
Size of the Offering:
6,612,500 common shares without nominal value
Offer price:
EUR 10.75 per share
Regulated market:
Euronext Brussels
Ticker:
HYL
Stabilisation Manager:
KBC Securities NV/SA
Stabilisation transactions(1):
Date
Quantity
Price (EUR)
Number of transactions
Stabilisation Trading Venue
29/06/2020
7,233
10.2500
26
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
1,161
10.2600
5
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
248
10.2700
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
100
10.2740
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
250
10.2760
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
735
10.2800
3
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
100
10.2880
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
100
10.2900
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
293
10.2980
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
29,512
10.3000
80
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
125
10.3060
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
1,802
10.3100
3
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
1,804
10.3200
7
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
1,584
10.3240
4
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
751
10.3300
5
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
25
10.3340
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
459
10.3360
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
550
10.3380
3
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
500
10.3400
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
377
10.3420
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
110
10.3480
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
18,905
10.3500
31
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
151
10.3680
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
410
10.3720
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
108
10.3740
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
524
10.3780
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
2,930
10.3800
11
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
100
10.3820
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
505
10.3840
3
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
120
10.3860
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
400
10.3880
3
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
50,836
10.3900
14
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
750
10.3920
5
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
661
10.3960
3
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
55
10.3980
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
11,683
10.4000
73
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
840
10.4020
7
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
1,187
10.4040
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
2,387
10.4060
19
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
100
10.4160
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
2,913
10.4200
10
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
100
10.4280
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
887
10.4300
3
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
225
10.4340
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
300
10.4360
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
1,160
10.4400
3
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
1,505
10.4420
5
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
164
10.4460
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
10,370
10.4500
10
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
176
10.4600
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
275
10.4740
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
250
10.4888
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
100
10.4900
1
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
199
10.4960
2
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
15,000
10.5500
12
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
25,000
10.6500
8
Euronext Brussels
29/06/2020
130,000
10.7500
69
Euronext Brussels
DAY TOTAL 29/06/2020
320,095
10.5466
468
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
11
10.4200
1
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
1,365
10.4400
4
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
695
10.4600
1
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
1,100
10.4800
4
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
2,362
10.5000
9
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
411
10.5200
3
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
27,205
10.5400
14
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
5,391
10.5600
21
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
849
10.5800
8
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
3,476
10.6000
12
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
1
10.6400
1
Euronext Brussels
30/06/2020
299
10.6600
3
Euronext Brussels
DAY TOTAL 30/06/2020
43,165
10.5406
81
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
5,163
10.5000
20
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
3,450
10.5200
16
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
12,536
10.5400
20
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
1,139
10.5600
6
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
990
10.5800
4
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
3,322
10.6000
7
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
250
10.6200
2
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
150
10.6400
1
Euronext Brussels
01/07/2020
1,000
10.7200
4
Euronext Brussels
DAY TOTAL 01/07/2020
28,000
10.5472
80
Euronext Brussels
02/07/2020
664
10.5000
1
Euronext Brussels
02/07/2020
3,139
10.5200
9
Euronext Brussels
02/07/2020
7,987
10.5400
19
Euronext Brussels
02/07/2020
955
10.5600
6
Euronext Brussels
02/07/2020
6,265
10.5800
18
Euronext Brussels
02/07/2020
570
10.6000
5
Euronext Brussels
DAY TOTAL 02/07/2020
39,000
10.5325
99
Euronext Brussels
03/07/2020
664
10.5000
1
Euronext Brussels
03/07/2020
3,139
10.5200
9
Euronext Brussels
03/07/2020
7,987
10.5400
19
Euronext Brussels
03/07/2020
955
10.5600
6
Euronext Brussels
03/07/2020
6,265
10.5800
18
Euronext Brussels
03/07/2020
570
10.6000
5
Euronext Brussels
DAY TOTAL 03/07/2020
19,580
10.5510
58
Euronext Brussels
06/07/2020
499
10.5000
3
Euronext Brussels
06/07/2020
1,900
10.5200
6
Euronext Brussels
06/07/2020
2,928
10.5400
15
Euronext Brussels
06/07/2020
610
10.5600
5
Euronext Brussels
06/07/2020
3,903
10.5800
16
Euronext Brussels
06/07/2020
4,732
10.6000
30
Euronext Brussels
DAY TOTAL 06/07/2020
14,572
10.5670
75
Euronext Brussels
07/07/2020
1,250
10.5200
5
Euronext Brussels
07/07/2020
3,727
10.5400
21
Euronext Brussels
07/07/2020
1,961
10.5600
10
Euronext Brussels
07/07/2020
5,980
10.5800
17
Euronext Brussels
07/07/2020
3,629
10.6000
18
Euronext Brussels
07/07/2020
824
10.6400
8
Euronext Brussels
DAY TOTAL 07/07/2020
17,371
10.5719
79
Euronext Brussels
Note
(1) All data contained in the table above has been provided by the Stabilisation Manager.
Banks involved in the Offering:
KBC Securities NV/SA and Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Stijn Van Rompay, CEO +32 (0)4 346 02 07 contact@hyloris.com
Consilium Strategic Communications Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Taiana De Ruyck Soares +44 20 3709 5700 hyloris@consilium-comms.com
Note to Editors
About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris’ portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). Hyloris currently has two early commercial-stage products, Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, commercialized through its partner AltaThera, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid analgesic product for the treatment of pain, developed with the Company’s partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Hyloris has 12 product candidates in various stages of development across the Company’s wider portfolio. Read more at www.hyloris.com. Hyloris stands for “high yield, lower risk” and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
