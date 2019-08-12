Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mid-year Economic Outlook for Nonresidential Construction: Expansion Continues, But Vulnerabilities Pile Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 11:41am EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12-More than 10 years after the end of the most severe financial crisis since the Great Depression, the U.S. economy is again making history by entering its longest-ever expansion. Nevertheless, emerging weakness in business investment has been hinting at softening outlays, giving commercial and industrial construction contractors cause for concern, according to a mid-year economic outlook by Anirban Basu, chief economist of Associated Builders and Contractors.

'Given that every expansion in U.S. history has ended in recession, leaders of construction firms are rightly wondering when the record-setting expansion will end,' said Basu. 'Looking at conditions on the ground, it likely won't be in 2019, but 2020 could be problematic for the broader economy and 2021 for a significant number of contractors.'

Basu cites numerous vulnerabilities that could trigger a recession in 2020, including:

·Trade wars

·Softening corporate earnings

·Slowing job growth

·Elevated levels of household, corporate and government debt

·Election 2020

But there are plenty of reasons to remain optimistic. 'For the most part, the economy has held up better than anticipated,' said Basu. 'During the first quarter of 2019, gross domestic product expanded at a smart 3.1% annualized rate. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis' initial estimate suggests that the economy slowed to 2.1% growth during the second quarter, but that neatly beat economists' expectation that that growth had fallen below 2%.'

'The economy could continue to prove resilient,' says Basu. 'To date, the economy has navigated ongoing trade disputes and associated tariffs with aplomb. It has also withstood serial interest rate hikes, the longest federal government shutdown in history, extreme weather, shifting immigration policy, ongoing labor market shortages and a lengthy investigation regarding foreign influence in U.S. elections.'

To read the full economic outlook story, visit ConstructionExec.com.

Construction Executive, an award-winning magazine published by Associated Builders and Contractors, is the leading source for news, market developments and business issues impacting the construction industry. CE helps its more than 50,000 print readers understand and manage risk, technology, economics, legal challenges and more to run more profitable and productive businesses.

Disclaimer

ABC - Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 15:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06pSterling off lows as Italy's political woes hit euro
RE
12:02pU.S. Government Bond Yields Resume Decline
DJ
12:01pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Report of Agriculture and Food Minister Anatoly Khotko
PU
12:01pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev
PU
11:56aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : COOEC and Expro form riserless well intervention alliance
PU
11:55aArgentine peso collapses as primary suggests return to interventionist economics
RE
11:53aU.S. courts Brexit Britain with trade deal talk
RE
11:51aCANADIAN HOUSING STARTS FELL IN JULY : Cmhc
RE
11:49aS.Africa's Absa bank says has found new CEO, to be named in due course
RE
11:44aDollar falls on rising fears trade war will hit U.S. growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group