MidCentral Energy Partners Closes Strategic Financial Partnership with Orion Energy Partners to Support Business Expansion

MidCentral Energy Partners LLC (“MidCentral”) has announced a
strategic financial partnership with Orion Energy Partners, L.P.
(together with its affiliated funds, “Orion Energy”). The senior
secured credit facility from Orion Energy will provide MidCentral with
capital to support both the organic expansion of its market-leading
pressure control business and select strategic growth opportunities in
adjacent businesses.
MidCentral is an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company focused on
providing pressure control equipment and services through the life cycle
of a well, with a focus on the drilling stage in the Permian and
SCOOP/STACK, two of the lowest cost and most active basins in the US.
Orion Energy provides creative capital solutions to middle market energy
infrastructure businesses across North America and select international
markets.
“Our partnership with Orion Energy positions MidCentral to accelerate
our growth and optimize our market-leading offering of critical
equipment and services, which continue to be in high demand,” said
Kristian Kos, MidCentral’s CEO. “The capital and support provided by
Orion Energy positions MidCentral to execute on this exciting
opportunity in front of us.”
“Orion Energy is excited to announce its new partnership with
MidCentral. The MidCentral leadership team has driven impressive growth
with a first class customer base, primarily through a disciplined focus
on operational excellence and safety,” said Rob Rusk, Co-Founder and
Partner at Orion Energy. “We look forward to supporting MidCentral as
they continue to build out their industry leading pressure control
platform.” Ethan Shoemaker, Investment Principal and Head of the Houston
Office for Orion Energy added, “We are very pleased to partner with such
a creative and thoughtful owner-operator.”
Covington & Burling LLP acted as legal counsel to MidCentral. Simmons
Energy, a division of Piper Jaffray & Co., served as exclusive financial
advisor to MidCentral. Simmons Energy also served as sole placement
agent on the transaction.
Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Orion Energy.
About MidCentral Energy Partners
MidCentral is a provider of pressure control related services and rental
equipment to customers in the Permian and SCOOP/STACK. MidCentral’s
primary business line focuses on providing equipment and services to
support blow-out preventer assembly, testing, and disassembly.
MidCentral’s customer-focused, highly trained and experienced
professionals use the latest available industry technology to provide
best-in-class operations. For more information, visit www.MidCentralEnergy.com.
About Orion Energy Partners
Orion Energy is a credit-oriented private equity firm with over US$ 1
billion of investable capital. Orion Energy is focused on providing
creative capital solutions to middle market energy infrastructure
businesses across North America and select international markets with a
focus on downstream, midstream, conventional electric power, renewable
energy and storage, asset-heavy energy services and other energy
subsectors. Its management has substantial experience leading successful
energy companies and energy infrastructure investments. For more
information, visit www.OrionEnergyPartners.com.
