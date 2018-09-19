Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Midamar Announces Distribution Agreement with Ziyad Brothers Importing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 12:16am CEST

Cedar Rapids, IA, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midamar, the leading Halal meat provider in the U.S. for over 40 years, is announcing today that they have partnered with Ziyad Brothers Importing, the leader in Middle Eastern retail food distribution in the U.S., to be their exclusive distributor for retail grocery stores.  Midamar believes this partnership will result in increased distribution, better service to retail grocery stores, and provide better value and assortment for consumers looking for Halal high-quality beef, lamb and poultry products.

Midamar product line includes Halal hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken nuggets, breakfast strips, and beef jerky.

Ziyad Brothers Importing, services retail customers throughout the continental United States and its mission is to provide, "Premium Brands from Our Family to Yours" and the Midamar brand is now one of those premium brands that Ziyad Brothers Importing will now offer to their customers.

0_medium_Logo_Always-Halal.png 


Kent Vogel
Midamar Corporation
(319) 739-0896
kvogel@midamar.com

Mark Smith
Ziyad Brothers Importing
(708) 298-3819
mdsmith@ziyad.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:46aCRRC : Unveils their Lightest and New Advanced Energy-efficient Metro Train at InnoTrans 2018
PR
12:44aUNITEDHEALTH : New England Patriots and UnitedHealthcare Build a Playground for Blackstone Valley Prep in Cumberland
BU
12:43aKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. PDF format download (opens in new window)
PU
12:42aLOGMEIN INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
12:38aSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : Strengthening Its Business Position in Taiwan
PU
12:38aBEST BUY : Awards $2 Million to Local Tech-Ed Nonprofits
PU
12:38aKirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc.
GL
12:35aVerizon prices wireless broadband at $50 a month
AQ
12:35aThe Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB)
GL
12:33aBancorpSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $28K to Benefit Low-Income Residents
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
2CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow in Eastern Europe and Asia
3Investigation of Ladenburg Thalmann Announced by Holzer & Holzer
4NEOVASC INC : NEOVASC : Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation
5MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MICROCHIP Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.