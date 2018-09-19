Midamar Announces Distribution Agreement with Ziyad Brothers Importing

Cedar Rapids, IA, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midamar, the leading Halal meat provider in the U.S. for over 40 years, is announcing today that they have partnered with Ziyad Brothers Importing, the leader in Middle Eastern retail food distribution in the U.S., to be their exclusive distributor for retail grocery stores. Midamar believes this partnership will result in increased distribution, better service to retail grocery stores, and provide better value and assortment for consumers looking for Halal high-quality beef, lamb and poultry products.



Midamar product line includes Halal hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken nuggets, breakfast strips, and beef jerky.



Ziyad Brothers Importing, services retail customers throughout the continental United States and its mission is to provide, "Premium Brands from Our Family to Yours" and the Midamar brand is now one of those premium brands that Ziyad Brothers Importing will now offer to their customers.

