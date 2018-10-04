Log in
Midamar Corporation introduces new line of Halal Bread and Buns to American market

0
10/04/2018

Cedar Rapids, IA, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midamar Corporation, a leader in the American Halal Food Market, is introducing a great new product to their line of Halal foods. Midamar is pleased to announce the introduction of its branded line of Halal certified white and wheat bread, hot dog and hamburger buns.

Bread is not automatically Halal by nature and may be baked with ingredients derived from animal by-products, which could include pork by-products. Midamar’s bread and buns are baked using a Halal Certified process and only Halal certified plant-based ingredients. Midamar’s bread and buns do not contain high-fructose corn syrup.

“Our Halal Bread and buns are some of the best you will find on the market” said Kent Vogel, Director of US Sales Midamar “and they go great with our lunch meat, burgers, or hot dogs. We are ecstatic to provide this to our customers”

Midamar is in the process of launching their line of Halal certified bread and buns and its currently available at our Amazon.com store at https://amzn.to/2QrOVqd and will be available at www.midamarhalal.com starting the week of 8 October 2018. Ask for it at your local grocery store. 

“When you think Halal give Midamar a call”

0_medium_Breadbundle.jpg
Halal White and wheat bread with Halal hot dog buns and Halal hamburger buns


1_medium_Logo_Always-Halal.png


Attachment 

Mohamed Abdellatif
Midamar Corporation
319-379-0897
mohamed@midamar.com

Doug Robinson
Midamar Corporation
319-379-0900
drobinson@midamar.com

Rochelle Sparks
Midamar Corporation
319-739-0903
rsparks@midamar.com

Brandon Baker
Midamar Corporation
319-739-0901
bbaker@midamar.com

Kent Vogel
Midamar Corporation
319-739-0896
kvogel@midamar.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
