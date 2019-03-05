Midamar Provides K-12 Schools With Hand Slaughtered Halal Chicken Products For Lunches

Cedar Rapids, IA, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midamar has been providing premium Halal products to halal consumers all across the world for almost 45 years. It will now bring those high quality products into k-12 schools for children that need Halal lunches. The program includes three products Halal popcorn chicken, chicken patties, and chicken strips.

“There is a big demand from Parents that schools provide Halal meat for their lunches but many schools have a had a lot of difficulty bringing in halal food for lunch.” Said Kent Vogel, Directer of Operations “We wanted to ensure that schools had an affordable and easy option to provide halal food for their lunches. So we created these three items to meet those needs of the schools and the children.”

Midamar’s three new products are made from halal all white meat chicken and are fully cooked. The chicken used for the products was hand-slaughtered for Zabihah Halal standards.

“We hope with our program Muslims parents may be assured that their children will have access to nutritional hand slaughtered chicken products for their school lunches” Vogel continued.

Midamar is confident its new line of hand slaughtered, Zabiha, chicken products will be a nutritious part of any K-12 student’s lunch desired by Muslim parents.

