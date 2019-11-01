Midas International : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 October 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed Rights Issue of the Company and the Underwriting Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.39 of the Listing Rules, the Board announces that on 1 November 2019, Altus Capital Limited ("Altus"), a corporation licensed under the SFO to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities, has been appointed as the independent financial adviser of the Company with the approval of the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement.

The letter of advice from Altus in relation to the Underwriting Agreement will be included in the circular to be despatched by the Company to the Shareholders on or before 12 December 2019.

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019