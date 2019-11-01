Log in
Midas International : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

11/01/2019 | 05:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1172)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 October 2019 in relation to, among others, the proposed Rights Issue of the Company and the Underwriting Agreement (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.39 of the Listing Rules, the Board announces that on 1 November 2019, Altus Capital Limited ("Altus"), a corporation licensed under the SFO to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities), Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities, has been appointed as the independent financial adviser of the Company with the approval of the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement.

The letter of advice from Altus in relation to the Underwriting Agreement will be included in the circular to be despatched by the Company to the Shareholders on or before 12 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Magnus Concordia Group Limited

Li Qing

Director

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Li Qing and Ms. Au Hoi Lee Janet are the executive directors of the Company, and Mr. Lam Chi Hung Louis, Mr. Hung Kin Man and Mr. Ho Man are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

Midas International Holdings Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:42:07 UTC
