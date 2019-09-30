Midas International : DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules with respect to a revolving loan facility agreement for certain banking facilities with an aggregate amount up to HK$150 million entered into by certain subsidiaries of the Company with the Lender. The Facility Agreement imposes a specific performance obligation on certain controlling shareholders of the Company.

FACILITY AGREEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Magnus Concordia Group Limited (the "Company") announces that on 30 September 2019, certain subsidiaries of the Company operated in Hong Kong, as borrowers, and the Company, as a guarantor, entered into a revolving loan facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement") with a bank, as the lender (the "Lender"), for certain banking facilities (the "Loan Facilities") with an aggregate amount of up to HK$150 million which is subject to annual review without a definitive maturity date.