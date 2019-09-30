Midas International : DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE OBLIGATION
Under the terms of the Facility Agreement, SFund International Investment Fund Management Limited (which is deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company held by Qingda Developments Limited ("Qingda"), the controlling shareholder of the Company) and any persons acting in concert with it shall remain the largest group of shareholders of the Company.
Failure to comply with such requirement will constitute an event of default under the Facility Agreement. In such case, the Lender may declare the commitments to be cancelled and/or declare all outstanding amounts together with interest accrued and all other amounts payable by the Company to be immediately due and payable.
As of the date of this announcement, Qingda is beneficially interested in approximately 50.98% of the total issued share capital of the Company.
The Company will make continuing disclosure in its subsequent interim and annual reports for so long as such obligation continues to exist pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules.
By Order of the Board
Magnus Concordia Group Limited
Li Qing
Director
Hong Kong, 30 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Li Qing and Ms. Au Hoi Lee Janet are the executive directors of the Company, and Mr. Lam Chi Hung Louis, Mr. Hung Kin Man and Mr. Ho Man are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.