Middle East & Africa Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Middle
East & Africa Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment
Opportunities in Industrial Construction in 6 Countries - Market Size by
Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments"
This market intelligence databook provides detailed market opportunities
in energy efficient glass industry with over 150 KPIs, covering
industrial construction end market, glass products, and technologies. It
provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass
industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 700+ data tables
and charts.
This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a
period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has
been detailed below:
Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products
-
Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market
-
Single Glazing
-
Double Glazing
-
Triple Glazing
-
Smart Glass
Market Size and Forecast by Industrial Construction Sector
-
By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing,
triple glazing)
-
By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC,
thermochromic, photochromatic)
Countries Covered
-
United Arab Emirates
-
Saudi Arabia
-
Turkey
-
South Africa
-
Kenya
-
Nigeria
Key Topics Covered:
1. Middle East & Africa Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and
Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction
2. United Arab Emirates Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and
Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction
3. Saudi Arabia Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment
Opportunities in Industrial Construction
4. South Africa Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment
Opportunities in Industrial Construction
5. Nigeria Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment
Opportunities in Industrial Construction
6. Kenya Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment
Opportunities in Industrial Construction
7. Turkey Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment
Opportunities in Industrial Construction
