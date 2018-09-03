Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East & Africa laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of LIMS in various industries, technological advancements in LIMS services are boosting the growth of the Middle East & Africa LIMS market. On the other hand, high maintenance and service costs and lack of integration standards for LIMS are hampering the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Use of Lims To Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Rising Need For Adoption of Lims In Various Industries

Technological Advancements In Lims Services

Restraints

High Cost of Lims Product and Services

Lack of Integration Standards For Lims

Opportunities

Growth In Emerging Markets

Cloud-Based Lims Offer Growth Opportunities

Challenges

Interfacing of Lims With Other Laboratory Systems

Lack of Skilled Professionals

The key market players for Middle East & Africa laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market are listed below:

