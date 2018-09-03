Log in
Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

The "Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East & Africa laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of LIMS in various industries, technological advancements in LIMS services are boosting the growth of the Middle East & Africa LIMS market. On the other hand, high maintenance and service costs and lack of integration standards for LIMS are hampering the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Use of Lims To Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements
  • Rising Need For Adoption of Lims In Various Industries
  • Technological Advancements In Lims Services

Restraints

  • High Cost of Lims Product and Services
  • Lack of Integration Standards For Lims

Opportunities

  • Growth In Emerging Markets
  • Cloud-Based Lims Offer Growth Opportunities

Challenges

  • Interfacing of Lims With Other Laboratory Systems
  • Lack of Skilled Professionals

The key market players for Middle East & Africa laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market are listed below:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Abbott
  • Siemens AG
  • Roper Technologies, Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • LabWare
  • LABWORKS

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Component

7 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Product Type

8 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Delivery

9 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Industry Type

10 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market by Geography

11 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sc7d7l/middle_east_and?w=4


