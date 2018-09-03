Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Middle
East & Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market -
Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025"
Middle East & Africa laboratory information management systems (LIMS)
market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period
2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base
year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are growing use of
LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for
adoption of LIMS in various industries, technological advancements in
LIMS services are boosting the growth of the Middle East & Africa LIMS
market. On the other hand, high maintenance and service costs and lack
of integration standards for LIMS are hampering the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Growing Use of Lims To Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements
-
Rising Need For Adoption of Lims In Various Industries
-
Technological Advancements In Lims Services
Restraints
-
High Cost of Lims Product and Services
-
Lack of Integration Standards For Lims
Opportunities
-
Growth In Emerging Markets
-
Cloud-Based Lims Offer Growth Opportunities
Challenges
-
Interfacing of Lims With Other Laboratory Systems
-
Lack of Skilled Professionals
The key market players for Middle East & Africa laboratory
information management systems (LIMS) market are listed below:
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
-
McKesson Corporation
-
Abbott
-
Siemens AG
-
Roper Technologies, Inc.
-
IBM Corporation
-
PerkinElmer Inc.
-
Illumina, Inc.
-
Shimadzu Corporation
-
LabWare
-
LABWORKS
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems
(LIMS) Market, by Component
7 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems
(LIMS) Market, by Product Type
8 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems
(LIMS) Market, by Delivery
9 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems
(LIMS) Market, by Industry Type
10 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems
(LIMS) Market by Geography
11 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Information Management Systems
(LIMS) Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
