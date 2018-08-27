Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Middle
East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market - Segmented by
Technology, Applications, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast
(2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Middle East & Africa remote patient monitoring systems market is
expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period,
2018-2023.
Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Due to Lifestyle Changes
According to World Health Organization, chronic diseases will account
for about 42% of all the deaths in the African region by 2030, up from
25% in 2014. According to Health Authority Abu Dhabi (HAAD), in 2014,
women accounted for around 45% of all cancer related deaths.
Due to the increase in chronic diseases, there are more number of
patients being affected, which requires more number of patient
monitoring devices.
These devices are used continuously for monitoring important parameters,
like heart activity, body temperature, blood pressure, and other
clinical conditions. Hence, physicians and healthcare providers are
extending the use of remote patient monitoring systems, which is driving
the remote patient monitoring system market.
The other factors include increase in aging population, need to contain
healthcare expenditure, and demand for home-based monitoring devices.
Key Highlights
-
Resistance from Healthcare Industry Professionals Toward the Adoption
of Patient Monitoring Systems
-
Middle East Dominates the Market
Developments in the Market
-
Biotronik launched Edora Pacemaker Series with MRI AutoDetect
Technology
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
-
Alere
-
Boston Scientific
-
Biotronik
-
GE Healthcare
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Medtronic
-
Intel
-
Intouch Technologies Inc.
-
Nihon Kohden Corporation
-
Philips Healthcare
10. Future of the Market
