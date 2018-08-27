Log in
Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 11:56am EDT

The "Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market - Segmented by Technology, Applications, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa remote patient monitoring systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Due to Lifestyle Changes

According to World Health Organization, chronic diseases will account for about 42% of all the deaths in the African region by 2030, up from 25% in 2014. According to Health Authority Abu Dhabi (HAAD), in 2014, women accounted for around 45% of all cancer related deaths.

Due to the increase in chronic diseases, there are more number of patients being affected, which requires more number of patient monitoring devices.

These devices are used continuously for monitoring important parameters, like heart activity, body temperature, blood pressure, and other clinical conditions. Hence, physicians and healthcare providers are extending the use of remote patient monitoring systems, which is driving the remote patient monitoring system market.

The other factors include increase in aging population, need to contain healthcare expenditure, and demand for home-based monitoring devices.

Key Highlights

  • Resistance from Healthcare Industry Professionals Toward the Adoption of Patient Monitoring Systems
  • Middle East Dominates the Market

Developments in the Market

  • Biotronik launched Edora Pacemaker Series with MRI AutoDetect Technology

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

  • Alere
  • Boston Scientific
  • Biotronik
  • GE Healthcare
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Medtronic
  • Intel
  • Intouch Technologies Inc.
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • Philips Healthcare

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k7b684/middle_east_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
