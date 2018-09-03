Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market to 2025 - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Middle
Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market is expected to
register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base
year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Increasing demand of alcoholic products and continuous merger and
acquisition on large scale are driving the growth of the market. On the
other hand, shifting demand towards non-alcoholic beverages and strict
regulatory policies may hinder the growth of the market.
Scope of the Report
-
The Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market is segmented
based on type into seven notable segments; beer, distilled spirits,
wine champagne, brandy, cider and others.
-
Beer is sub segmented into ale, lager and hybrid.
-
Distilled spirits is sub segmented into rum, vodka, vodka, gin,
tequila, liqueur and others.
-
Rum is sub segmented into dark rum and white rum.
-
Wine is sub segmented into by type and by product type
-
On the basis of type wine is sub segmented into sparkling and
fortified.
-
On the basis of product type, wine is sub segmented into red wine and
white wine.
-
The Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market is segmented
based on packaging into two notable segments; bottles and cans.
-
Bottles are sub segmented into glass and plastic.
-
The Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market is segmented
based on distribution channel into five notable segments; Specialty
stores, convenience stores, hotels/restaurants/bars, online retailers
and others.
-
The Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market is segmented
based on component into two notable segments; flavored and unflavored.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market, by
Type
7 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcohol Beverage Market, by
Packaging
8 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverage Market, by
Product Type
9 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverage Market, by
Distribution Channel
10 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market by
Geography
11 Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED.
-
BROWN-FORMAN
-
Anheuser-Busch InBev
-
UNITED BREWERIES LTD
-
Molson Coors Brewing Company
-
Accolade Wines
-
Heineken Holding N.V
-
Group Holdings
-
Ltd. Pernod Ricard
-
Carlsberg Breweries A/S
-
Diageo
-
Kirin Holdings Company Limited
