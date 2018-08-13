Log in
Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 06:35pm CEST

The "Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA extruded snack food market reached a value of US$ 1,987 Million in 2017

Extrusion cooking is one of the most popular processes to prepare snacks and ready-to-eat foods by using a variety of ingredients such as corn, tapioca, oats, potatoes, wheat, etc. After extrusion, these snacks are processed and converted into semi-cooked or pre-cooked food products. This helps in the elimination of toxins and micro-organisms produced naturally while making these snacks healthier as well as safer for consumption. In recent years, extruded snack foods have witnessed strong growth in the MENA region.

In the MENA region, rapid industrialization and urbanization have resulted in a significant shift towards western food cultures. This remains one of the primary forces catalyzing the growth of the market. In addition, the region represents one of the fastest growing populations across the globe. This coupled by low median age groups and rising disposable incomes have positively influenced the growth of this market.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,555 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2018-2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Middle East and North Africa Snack Food Industry

6 Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Industry

7 Performance by Country

8 Market Breakup by Raw Material

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Extruded Snack Foods Manufacturing Process

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x49skt/middle_east_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
