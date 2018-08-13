Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Middle
The MENA extruded snack food market reached a value of US$ 1,987 Million
in 2017
Extrusion cooking is one of the most popular processes to prepare snacks
and ready-to-eat foods by using a variety of ingredients such as corn,
tapioca, oats, potatoes, wheat, etc. After extrusion, these snacks are
processed and converted into semi-cooked or pre-cooked food products.
This helps in the elimination of toxins and micro-organisms produced
naturally while making these snacks healthier as well as safer for
consumption. In recent years, extruded snack foods have witnessed strong
growth in the MENA region.
In the MENA region, rapid industrialization and urbanization have
resulted in a significant shift towards western food cultures. This
remains one of the primary forces catalyzing the growth of the market.
In addition, the region represents one of the fastest growing
populations across the globe. This coupled by low median age groups and
rising disposable incomes have positively influenced the growth of this
market.
Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,555
Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2018-2023.
