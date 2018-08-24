Middle Tennessee Electric, State’s Largest Electric Cooperative, Partners with Local Internet Service Provider to Expand Broadband in Underserved Middle Tennessee Counties

Middle Tennessee Electric, the state’s largest electric cooperative, and
United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s leading provider of fiber and
fixed wireless internet services, today announced that they have
partnered to expand broadband access to underserved areas across seven
counties in Tennessee.
The partnership allows the two organizations to combine their resources
and decades of experience to offer affordable, high-speed internet
services to members and customers in the coming years and improve
quality of life for those in the areas they serve.
The announcement was made by Chris Jones, president and CEO of Middle
Tennessee Electric, and William Bradford, president and CEO of United
Communications, in conjunction with Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of
Economic and Community Development Commissioner, at the Peytonsville
Volunteer Fire Department on August 24th.
This initiative is already under way and full implementation will be a
multi-year process. Based on input from the community, the partnership
will prioritize implementation in areas with the highest demand. It
allows both organizations to build a world-class smart grid in the
region, at the lowest possible cost, while not impacting Middle
Tennessee Electric members’ electric rates, which are some of the lowest
in the country.
“We’re proud to be the first electric cooperative to pursue a
partnership of this kind in Tennessee and answer the calls we have long
heard from our members. They want and need access to broadband service,”
said Chris Jones, president and CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric. “United
Communications is the ideal partner for us. They have already built an
impressive fiber backbone throughout many areas we serve which will
allow us to work together to more rapidly and cost effectively expand
internet services.”
“We are grateful to Governor Haslam, our Tennessee legislature and the
FCC for paving the way for local providers like Middle Tennessee
Electric to meet the broadband access needs of our members,” Jones added.
“This partnership is about two local companies, who share common values,
working together to provide a broadband solution for our area,” said
William Bradford, president and CEO of United Communications.
“Ultimately, this will be great for economic development, support smart
grid and smart home technologies, and improve quality of life in Middle
Tennessee.”
The Peytonsville fire hall is in the center of an area that has
requested broadband for more than 17 years and recently received gigabit
speed fiber, which will enhance firehouse operations and improve mission
critical communication systems, among other benefits.
“Our community relies on well-trained volunteers to provide superior
emergency services. Reliable broadband access has allowed us to
incorporate multimedia instruction into a well-rounded training program
for our firefighters,” said Brian Jones, Peytonsville Volunteer Fire
Department fire chief.
Middle Tennessee Electric members can register to receive updates on the
expansion plan and determine if they are already in a United service
area by visiting https://service.united.net.
Additional information on the partnership can be found at www.United.net/MTEMC.
About Middle Tennessee Electric
Middle
Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation is a member-owned,
not-for-profit electric cooperative providing electricity to more than
225,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson,
Rutherford and Cannon counties. For more information, please visit www.mtemc.com.
About United Communications
United
Communications is a leading provider of Internet, digital TV, and phone
services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in
Middle Tennessee. United Communications network includes close to 1,000
route miles of fiber connecting in Nashville and Murfreesboro, and
covering portions of Williamson, Marshall, Bedford, Franklin and
Rutherford counties. To learn more, please visit www.united.net.
