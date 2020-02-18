Midea Real Estate : PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF MIDEA REAL ESTATE GROUP LIMITED

Log in
02/18/2020 | 11:10pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIDEA REAL ESTATE HOLDING LIMITED

美 的 置 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3990)

PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF

CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

AND

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

MIDEA REAL ESTATE GROUP LIMITED

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 8 January 2020, China Securities Regulatory Commission (國證券理委員會) (the ''CSRC'') has approved the application of Midea Real Estate Group Limited* ( 集團限公) (the ''Domestic Issuer''), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''), for the public offering of corporate bonds in an aggregate sum not exceeding RMB7.5 billion to qualified public investors.

The Domestic Issuer intends to issue the corporate bonds (集團限公2020年面 向合格投資者公開發行司債(第一期)) in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding RMB1.44 billion and a term of 4 years (the ''First Tranche Corporate Bonds''). The First Tranche Corporate Bonds are non-guaranteed bonds. The coupon rate of the First Tranche Corporate Bonds will be determined through a book-building exercise. At the end of the second year, the Domestic Issuer has the right to adjust the coupon interest rate, and the investors may exercise their option to require the Domestic Issuer to redeem the First Tranche Corporate Bonds they hold. The proceeds of the First Tranche Corporate Bonds are expected to be used for repayment of the Domestic Issuer's corporate bonds. Details of the First Tranche Corporate Bonds are published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (上海證券) (http://www.sse.com.cn).

Pursuant to relevant rules and regulations of the PRC and the requirements of the CSRC and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the unaudited consolidated financial information of the Domestic Issuer for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the ''Unaudited September Financials'') are disclosed in the announcement for the First Tranche Corporate Bonds and published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).

- 1 -

Set out below is the key unaudited consolidated financial information of the Domestic Issuer in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprise (the ''PRC Accounting Standard''):

As at

30 September 2019/

For the nine months

ended 30 September 2019

(unaudited and in

accordance with the PRC

Accounting Standard)

RMB'000

Total assets

241,180,233.8

Total liabilities

202,562,475.3

Total equity

38,617,758.5

Total revenue

18,632,625.0

Operating profit

1,857,859.6

Total profit

2,043,349.8

Net profit

1,569,731.2

Cash resources

24,665,903.1

Attention of the shareholders and potential investors of the Company is hereby drawn to the fact that the Unaudited September Financials and its summary disclosed in this announcement, which were published on the relevant websites of the PRC, have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard, which may require adjustment during the course of auditing. Furthermore, the Unaudited September Financials may require adjustment under the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The Unaudited September Financials are published pursuant to relevant PRC laws and regulations for the reference of investors of the First Tranche Corporate Bonds only. In addition, the information contained in the relevant websites in the PRC and this announcement is limited solely to the operation of the Domestic Issuer and its subsidiaries, which does not reflect a full picture of operation or status of the Group. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing with the securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

  • The English name is translation of the respective Chinese name and is included in this announcement for identification purposes only.

By order of the Board

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited

Hao Hengle

Chairman, Executive Director and President

Hong Kong, 19 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hao Hengle, Mr. Yao Wei, Mr. Lin Ge and Ms. Lin Dongna; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jianfeng and Mr. Zhao Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Jinsong, Mr. O'Yang Wiley and Mr. Lu Qi.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 04:07:03 UTC
