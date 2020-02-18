Midea Real Estate : PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF MIDEA REAL ESTATE GROUP LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIDEA REAL ESTATE HOLDING LIMITED

美 的 置 業 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3990)

PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF

CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

AND

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

MIDEA REAL ESTATE GROUP LIMITED

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 8 January 2020, China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券監督管理委員會) (the ''CSRC'') has approved the application of Midea Real Estate Group Limited* (美的置 業集團有限公司) (the ''Domestic Issuer''), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC''), for the public offering of corporate bonds in an aggregate sum not exceeding RMB7.5 billion to qualified public investors.

The Domestic Issuer intends to issue the corporate bonds (美的置業集團有限公司2020年面 向合格投資者公開發行公司債券(第一期)) in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding RMB1.44 billion and a term of 4 years (the ''First Tranche Corporate Bonds''). The First Tranche Corporate Bonds are non-guaranteed bonds. The coupon rate of the First Tranche Corporate Bonds will be determined through a book-building exercise. At the end of the second year, the Domestic Issuer has the right to adjust the coupon interest rate, and the investors may exercise their option to require the Domestic Issuer to redeem the First Tranche Corporate Bonds they hold. The proceeds of the First Tranche Corporate Bonds are expected to be used for repayment of the Domestic Issuer's corporate bonds. Details of the First Tranche Corporate Bonds are published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (上海證券交易所) (http://www.sse.com.cn).

Pursuant to relevant rules and regulations of the PRC and the requirements of the CSRC and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the unaudited consolidated financial information of the Domestic Issuer for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the ''Unaudited September Financials'') are disclosed in the announcement for the First Tranche Corporate Bonds and published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).