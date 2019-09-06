Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Midea Real Estate : UNAUDITED SALES FIGURES FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIDEA REAL ESTATE HOLDING LIMITED

美的置業控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3990)

UNAUDITED SALES FIGURES

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the eight months ended 31 August 2019, the contracted sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with its joint ventures and associates, amounted to approximately RMB60.7 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 18.09%. The corresponding gross floor area sold amounted to approximately 5,836 thousand sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 16.42%.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are unaudited and are based on the summary of management information of the Group and its joint ventures and associates, which are subject to change and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited financial statements to be published by the Company on yearly and half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such preliminary figures. The information shall not be taken as a measure or an indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the information disclosed in this announcement is strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to their investment positions should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited

Hao Hengle

Chairman, Executive Director and President

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hao Hengle, Mr. Yao Wei, Mr. Lin Ge and Ms. Lin Dongna; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jianfeng and Mr. Zhao Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Jinsong, Mr. O'Yang Wiley and Mr. Lu Qi.

Disclaimer

Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:42aBANK OF JAPAN : Consumption Activity Index
PU
01:41aINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Meredith Corporation
PR
01:41aAVITA MEDICAL : Added to the S&P/ASX 300 Index
BU
01:40aBANK OF ÅLAND PLC : Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
AQ
01:35aSFL - Acquisition of three VLCC newbuildings with 5-year charters
GL
01:32aNOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
RE
01:32aLENDLEASE : FY19 – Results Presentation Transcript
PU
01:31aALTIA : invests in innovative sparkling glögg and begins cooperation with the award-winning Glöet
AQ
01:31aHUNTER GROUP ASA : - Sale and Leaseback Transaction
AQ
01:31aELEKTA : Lithuania is first of Baltic States to begin intracranial radiosurgery with Elekta's Leksell Gamma Knife
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Russian Executive Arrested in Italy on U.S. Charges
3WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
4NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
5IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group