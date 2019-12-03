Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Midea Real Estate : UNAUDITED SALES FIGURES FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 11:03pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIDEA REAL ESTATE HOLDING LIMITED

美的置業控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3990)

UNAUDITED SALES FIGURES

FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019, the contracted sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with its joint ventures and associates, amounted to approximately RMB90.95 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 28.8%. The corresponding gross floor area sold amounted to approximately 9,029 thousand sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 27.2%.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are unaudited and are based on the summary of management information of the Group and its joint ventures and associates, which are subject to change and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited financial statements to be published by the Company on yearly and half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such preliminary figures. The information shall not be taken as a measure or an indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the information disclosed in this announcement is strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to their investment positions should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited

Hao Hengle

Chairman, Executive Director and President

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hao Hengle, Mr. Yao Wei, Mr. Lin Ge and Ms. Lin Dongna; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jianfeng and Mr. Zhao Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Jinsong, Mr. O'Yang Wiley and Mr. Lu Qi.

Disclaimer

Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 04:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pMONTHLY DATA : Number of online reservations on Tabelog
PU
11:20pNintendo's Switch gaming console to launch in China on December 10
RE
11:18pSTELUX INTERNATIONAL : Interim report 2019/2020
PU
11:13pChina's Postal Savings Bank says some retail investors opt out of mainland listing
RE
11:13pYUZHOU PROPERTIES : Final results of tender offer for the outstanding 2022 ii notes
PU
11:13pXINHUA WINSHARE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for month ended 30/11/2019
PU
11:09pHyundai Heavy says trying to allay Singapore concerns over Daewoo shipyard merger
RE
11:08pSIM TECHNOLOGY : Profit warning
PU
11:08pRELMADA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
11:04pHYUNDAI MOTOR : to Invest KRW61.1 Trillion by 2025
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update
4ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer
5Oil rises before OPEC+ meet, lifted by drop in U.S. crude stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group