Midea Real Estate : UNAUDITED SALES FIGURES FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

11/04/2019 | 11:20pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MIDEA REAL ESTATE HOLDING LIMITED

美的置業控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3990)

UNAUDITED SALES FIGURES

FOR THE TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Midea Real Estate Holding Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the ten months ended 31 October 2019, the contracted sales of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with its joint ventures and associates, amounted to approximately RMB81.6 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 24.77%. The corresponding gross floor area sold amounted to approximately 8,042 thousand sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 22.85%.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are unaudited and are based on the summary of management information of the Group and its joint ventures and associates, which are subject to change and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited financial statements to be published by the Company on yearly and half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such preliminary figures. The information shall not be taken as a measure or an indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the information disclosed in this announcement is strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to their investment positions should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

Midea Real Estate Holding Limited

Hao Hengle

Chairman, Executive Director and President

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hao Hengle, Mr. Yao Wei, Mr. Lin Ge and Ms. Lin Dongna; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jianfeng and Mr. Zhao Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tan Jinsong, Mr. O'Yang Wiley and Mr. Lu Qi.

Disclaimer

Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 04:19:07 UTC
