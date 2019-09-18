Mideast tensions lift oil despite Saudi pledge on output return

Prices had plummeted 6% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the country has managed to restore oil supplies to where they stood before weekend attacks on its facilities shut 5% of global oil output.

But losses stabilised on Wednesday after the United States said it believes the attacks that crippled Saudi Arabian oil facilities last weekend originated in southwestern Iran. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes.

Brent crude oil futures had climbed 41 cents, or 0.6%, to $64.61 a barrel by 0652 GMT, after tumbling 6.5% the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed by 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $59.41 a barrel, after sinking 5.7% on Tuesday.

"The risk of further escalation of conflict in the Middle East remains over the energy market and wild swings will likely resume when we see tit-for-tat responses from a Saudi-U.S. led coordinated effort," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"The situation with the oil market will remain tense, but the initial fears of a sustained disruption with world oil supplies have been alleviated in the very short-term."

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that average oil production in September and October would be 9.89 million barrels per day and that the world's top oil exporter would ensure full oil supply commitments to its customers this month.

Saudi Aramco has informed some Asian refiners that it will supply full allocated volumes of crude oil in October, albeit with some changes.

Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord last year and reimposed sanctions on its oil exports.

Tehran on Tuesday ruled out talks with Trump.

Also boosting prices on Wednesday, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria declared force majeure on exports of Bonny Light crude oil.

Spot prices at about $64 per barrel still cautiously reflect a slower recovery in Saudi output, with Brent timespreads pricing in a larger deficit than Saudi's guidance implies, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

The global oil market has enough resources available even outside of shale to balance a large outage without requiring a strategic petroleum reserve release, the analysts added.

"This reinforces our view that a further price rally would remain limited even if the outage proves more persistent than current guidance," they added.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 592,000 barrels in the week ended Sept. 13 to 422.5 million, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

Official U.S. government data will be released later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Richard Borsuk)

By Jessica Jaganathan