Midland Exploration : extends its Mythril chargeability anomaly and identifies new 1.3-km-long induced polarization anomaly northeast of Mythril zone

April 4, 2019

Montreal, April 4, 2019. Midland Exploration Inc. ('Midland') (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report the final results of its dipole-dipole array induced polarization ('IP') survey conducted on its Mythril Cu-Au-Mo-Ag discovery (100% Midland).

The IP survey identified a new anomaly extending more than 1.3 kilometres in length to the northeast of Mythril. The anomaly remains open to the east.

Highlights

A gradient array IP survey (200-metre line spacing) is underway to cover the eastward extension of the dipole-dipole survey over an additional distance of 5.4 kilometres. Preliminary results show a chargeability anomaly identified over a distance of more than 4.4 kilometres , coinciding in its western part with the known Mythril zone over more than 2 kilometres.

(200-metre line spacing) is underway to cover the eastward extension of the dipole-dipole survey over an additional distance of 5.4 kilometres. , coinciding in its western part with the known Mythril zone over more than 2 kilometres. A new chargeability zone was identified during the dipole-dipole array IP survey along the northeast extension of Mythril, over a minimum distance of 1.3 km (open to the east). This new anomaly is located just north of a copper-in-soil geochemical anomaly and of a float that returned 0.17% Cu and 4.7 g/t Ag.

This new anomaly is located just north of a copper-in-soil geochemical anomaly and of a float that returned 0.17% Cu and 4.7 g/t Ag. A drilling campaign totalling more than 2,000 metres is underway to test the best geophysical, geochemical and geological targets (surface occurrences and boulder fields) over a distance of approximately 2 kilometres in the west part of the dipole-dipole IP grid.

The Mythril discovery is located about 7 kilometres south of the Trans-Taïga road, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec. It is hosted in Archean rocks of the Superior province. In only nine days of prospecting in 2018, 11 new surface copper-gold-molybdenum-silver showings, and 2 molybdenum-only showings, were found, yielding values such as 2.74 % Cu, 0.44 g/t Au, 0.06 % Mo, 24.3 g/t Ag over 2.7 meters in channels on the Celeborn showing (open all directions), and 0.55 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, 0.25 % Mo, 5.39 g/t Ag over 3.3 meters on the Galadriel showing (open south and west).

Fifty-seven (57) grab samples from mineralized outcrops along 2 km strike length returned an average of 2.03 % Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, 0.18 % Mo, 18.3 g/t Ag. One hundred and sixteen (116) mineralized floats were found, yielding an average of 1.92 % Cu, 0.87 g/t Au, 0.11 % Mo, 20.7 g/t Ag. Floats are scattered over almost 3 km strike length. Most of the floats are angular and interpreted to be of local origin. The Cu-Au-Mo-Ag mineralized system is more than 2 kilometers long, based on surface showings. The full dimensions of the system are not known yet. Cu-Mo-Au-Ag showings are found in altered paragneisses as well as in felsic intrusives. There is no historical drilling on the project. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported are not representative of mineralized zones.

Results of the dipole-dipole array IP survey

The dipole-dipole array IP survey covered an area of approximately 4.5 × 1.2 kilometres, with lines spaced every 100 metres and stations at 25-metre intervals (n=1 to 6) along each line.

A new chargeability zone was identified along the northeast extension of Mythril, over a minimum distance of 1.3 km (open to the east). It is defined by chargeability values > 10 mV/V (up to 19 mV/V) relative to a background of 5-7 mV/V. It is locally accompanied by resistivity values as low as 2,500 ohm*m, relative to background values of 20,000 to 30,000 ohm*m. On line 37+00E, a copper-in-soil geochemical anomaly was identified last fall in the last sample collected just south of the IP anomaly. Moreover, a mineralized float was found near the IP anomaly on line 32+00E and had returned 0.17% Cu and 4.7 g/t Ag.

Other chargeability anomalies, parallel to the main Mythril trend, were identified and remain unexplained. These will be the focus of a prospecting campaign next summer.

Preliminary results of the gradient array IP survey

Following the dipole-dipole IP survey, a gradient array IP survey covering an area of approximately 10 kilometres was conducted on lines spaced every 200 metres and totalling 3.25 km in length. This survey covers the entire dipole-dipole grid, as well as its eastward extension over a distance of more than 5.4 kilometres.

Preliminary results show a chargeability anomaly identified over a distance of more than 4.4 kilometres, coinciding in its western part with the known Mythril zone over more than 2 kilometres. These results also indicate a very good correlation between anomalies defined by the two surveys, albeit slightly offset to the south in the gradient array survey, possibly due to a south-dipping effect. This excellent correlation between the two IP configurations thus increases our confidence level in our ability to identify new chargeability zones eastward with the gradient array survey, which should be completed by mid-April. The peak of the Gradient anomaly east of Mythril between lines 24+00E and 44+00E is also slightly located south of the known Mythril trend, possibly due to a south-dipping effect and the fact that the Gradient array measures the volume between the surface and -200 metres without any precision of the actual depth.

Diamond drilling campaign underway

An initial drilling campaign totalling more than 2,000 metres is currently underway to test the best geophysical, geochemical and geological targets (surface occurrences and boulder fields) identified over a distance of approximately 2 kilometres in the west part of the dipole-dipole grid. The drilling campaign should also be completed by mid-April.

Quality control

Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples. Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 30-gram fire-assaying with inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES; Au-ICP21) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP-AES method (ME-ICP61), also at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples that exceed 1% copper, zinc, molybdenum or nickel are reanalyzed by four-acid ICP-AES optimized for high grades.

Geophysical data of the Gradient IP survey presented in this release are preliminary. Geophysical maps and results were completed by Géophysique TMC's geophysicist.

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been prepared by Mario Masson, P.Geo., VP Exploration at Midland and a 'qualified person' as defined by NI 43-101.

