Midland National Life Insurance Company Named to 2019 Ward's Top 50 List

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland National ® Life Insurance Company (Midland National) has been named to the 2019 Ward’s 50 ® list of top performing life-health insurance companies . The list is generated annually after careful analysis of more than 700 life-health companies. Each top 50 company has achieved superior performance and passed all safety and consistency screens over a five-year period – from 2014-2018 – analyzed by the Ward Group.



“It’s an honor to be among Ward’s top life-health insurance companies in the U.S.,” said Steve Palmitier , president and chief operating officer of the life division for Midland National. “Being named to this list is a testimony to the dedication of our employees who display incredible commitment to our customers,” added Palmitier.

Ward Group is the leader of benchmarking and best practices services for the insurance industry. Since 1991, the firm has analyzed the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies and more than 700 life-health insurance companies based in the U.S. Top performers in each segment are identified based on objective data and subjective quality measures. To learn more, visit ward.aon.com .

The naming of Midland National to the 2019 Ward’s 50 list of top performing life-health insurance companies is the latest industry recognition the company has received in 2019. On April 17, Fitch Ratings, a global leader in financial information services and credit ratings, reaffirmed an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of A+ (stable) for the company.

About Midland National Life Insurance

For more than 110 years, Midland National ® Life Insurance Company (Midland National) has been an industry leader, crediting the company’s strength to its commitment to stability, innovation and dedicated customer service. Midland National is accredited by the Better Business Bureau , and has earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best , a large third-party independent reporting and rating company that rates an insurance company on the basis of the company's financial strength, operating performance and ability to meet its ongoing obligations to policyholders. This rating is the second highest out of 15 categories, was affirmed by A.M. Best for Midland National as part of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc . on August 2, 2018.

Founded as Dakota Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1906, Midland National has protected families and preserved legacies for generations. Midland National is one of the leading insurance companies in America. Midland National is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. With its Annuity Division located in West Des Moines, Iowa, and its Life Operations location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Midland National operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia through its 12,000 licensed sales professionals. For more information, www.midlandnational.com .

