Midol® ‘M-Powers' Women Through Brand Relaunch

#1 Period* Brand Unveils a Bold New Look and Campaign to Help Women Feel Like Themselves, Anytime of the Month

Midol®, the #1 Period* brand providing multi-symptom period relief, relaunches with a bold new look and a bold new mantra, giving women the relief they need to “Live Life M-Powered.” The rebrand allows Midol to resonate with the ever-changing consumer by bringing the brands’ values to the forefront. Midol believes women have the right to live period days just as freely as non-period days. A revolutionary step in a brand new direction will reveal a breakthrough go-to-market strategy, including new packaging, a national digital campaign, and retailer activations instore and on ecommerce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005493/en/

The average woman spends 50 days a year treating period-related symptoms, but few treat them with a period-specific product that can provide multi-symptom relief of cramps, bloating, fatigue, headache, and backache. This new go-to-market strategy will educate women that they don’t have to survive their monthly period; they can thrive every day of the month by taking care of their annoying period symptoms.

Most women say that their period symptoms prevent them from daily activities like going to work, the gym and even preventing them from spending time with friends and family. These women yearn to get back to being themselves and are seeking smart and effective solutions to help them get there. Women deal with period symptoms well before the bleeding. Some symptoms can begin up to two weeks prior to a woman’s period, often making her feel fatigued and bloated for half the month. With Midol®, women can take control and treat these symptoms before the onset of their period.

“Having a deep understanding of who she is and what she is going through has enabled us to re-invent our brand to speak directly to her needs before, during and after her period.,” said Lisa Tecklenburg, VP/GM Bayer Consumer Health U.S. “We want women to celebrate being a woman, and that includes the week she has her period, because it is a sign of how amazing she is and of all the amazing things she can accomplish as a woman.”

The launch of the new brand campaign, Live Life M-Powered, assures women that Midol has their back to relieve not one or two symptoms that come with your monthly period, but multiple. Oliver worked on the new campaign, and it will launch with 100% national digital media campaign, which began rolling out in May 2020. Midol’s brand relaunch leverages the digital space with fully dedicated online video and social campaigns including influencers, custom brand Snapchat filter and GIPHYs.

“Midol is committed to delivering powerful multi-symptom relief so women can take period symptoms into their own hands, and we're leveraging influencer relations, and a custom social activation to help achieve this mission and engage our consumers in compelling ways,” said, Tecklenburg. “This launch is bold. It is powerful, and it is what our consumer wants. Our consumer doesn’t have time to be off-the-grid, so we created attention-grabbing content, and even packaging, that assures her we can deliver multi-symptom period relief each month.”

Along with its current roster of Midol® Complete, Midol® Long-Lasting Relief and Midol® (Caffeine-Free), Midol® Complete will also be available in On-The-Go pouches, perfect for slipping in a purse, gym bag, carry-on or even in a pocket to treat most of women’s period symptoms while on the move.

GoDutch developed the new Midol® look; advertising is developed by Oliver and public relations by Lippe Taylor.

Midol® products are sold online and over the counter at food, drug, and mass retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and Amazon.

*#1 brand based on highest dollar and unit sales in Period Pain Category, IRI L52WK ending 03/29/20 Total US – MULO

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2019, the Group employed around 104,000 people and had sales of 43.5 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.9 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Bayer® and the Bayer Cross® are registered trademarks of Bayer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005493/en/