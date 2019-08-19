Midori Seibi: GT-R owners demand the highest standards

I have a special relationship to the car but even more so with its owners. GT-R owners aren't regular car owners. If you buy a GT-R, you have a certain passion for your vehicle. My clients demand the highest standard of maintenance. The challenge of meeting those standards is something I love about my work.

(Laughs) That would be impossible. Maybe the second generation, the R32, is the one closest to my heart. But then again, every generation has its own character and traits, while still maintaining that typical GT-R identity.