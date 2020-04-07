Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Midstream companies focus on safe operations to meet critical needs during COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

TULSA, Okla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people around the world continue to make major adjustments and tough decisions related to the COVID-19 crisis, GPA Midstream Association, GPSA, and their member companies are tirelessly working to ensure that midstream employees are taking appropriate precautions and following strict COVID-19 protocols so that midstream operations, considered critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security, are not interrupted.

"Companies in energy's midstream sector transform raw natural gas into valuable products that other industries can use, and that goes well beyond natural gas that people use in their homes and businesses for energy," said GPA Midstream President and CEO Joel Moxley. "Several components of health care and hygiene products wouldn't exist without natural gas and natural gas liquids, so we're all stepping up to ensure that midstream can help meet those and many other critical needs during this global pandemic."

"GPA Midstream is actively working and coordinating with our federal agency and state agency partners to ensure our members are aware of the latest guidance and statements regarding activities surrounding the coronavirus. Both associations and our members will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure our employees remain safe and our operations remain reliable."

GPA Midstream Association represents more than 80 corporate members of all sizes. GPA Midstream members are engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas into saleable pipeline gas, which are commonly referred to as midstream activities in the energy industry. As the primary advocates for the midstream industry, the association enhances the viability of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil through research, technical, environmental, safety and advocacy activities. For more information, visit GPAmidstream.org.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing more than 400 companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midstream-companies-focus-on-safe-operations-to-meet-critical-needs-during-covid-19-301037014.html

SOURCE GPA Midstream Association


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pBARNES GROUP INC. : Donates 6,000 Protective Masks to Local Hospitals
BU
03:41pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Alaska Air Shares Rise
DJ
03:38pMichigan Chamber Of Commerce Commends Legislature For Taking Prudent Action To Extend The Emergency Order For 28-Days
PR
03:38pOil Continues to Slide as Traders Look to OPEC+ Meeting
DJ
03:37pOLD NATIONAL BANCORP : to announce first-quarter 2020 earnings and hold conference call / webcast
AQ
03:36pPROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pEVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pMGP Launches ProTerra™ Textured Proteins
GL
03:35pDXI Energy to Exit the Hydrocarbon Energy Business
NE
03:35pWELLS FARGO : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Information
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group