Midwest Automotive Media Association : Elects 2019 Board of Directors

The Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA), an organization comprised of automotive journalists and related industry professionals, elected its 2019 board of directors during its annual business meeting.

Damon Bell, formerly senior vice president, transitions to the role of MAMA president. Matt Avery, formerly vice president, membership, was elected to senior vice president and Jennifer Newman is newly elected to the MAMA board to carry out the role of vice president, membership, for a two-year term.

Continuing to carry out second-year terms are Larry Nutson as the association’s treasurer and Kelley Enright as secretary. Jennifer Morand is also carrying out a second-year term under the title of communications director, formerly web director, to more accurately align with her association responsibilities.

Jill Ciminillo, who served a two-year term as MAMA president from 2017-2018, will transition into the role of president emeritus.

During the annual business meeting it was reported that the association currently maintains a membership of 261 automotive journalists and industry professionals serving in the automotive industry or related fields.

It was also announced that the very first recipient of the James L. Mateja Memorial Scholarship, Benjamin Winck, will be recognized during the MAMA opening breakfast to the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 7. In 2017, longtime automotive journalist and MAMA founding president Jim Mateja lost his battle with cancer. To honor Mateja’s legacy, MAMA partnered with the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism to establish a scholarship in his name.

Also, during the Chicago Auto Show breakfast, MAMA will announce its 2019 Family Vehicle of the Year Award and Luxury Family Vehicle of the Year Award recipients. The Ford Expedition, Hyundai Santa Fe and Subaru Ascent are the finalists for the Family Vehicle of the Year Award, and the Acura RDX, Kia Stinger and Volvo XC40 are the finalists for the luxury category. Following the award presentations, Kia Motors America will present a program.

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, and now in its 28th year, the Midwest Automotive Media Association comprises 261 automotive journalists and public relations professionals from across the country – though based in the Chicago area. The organization’s primary purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, major issues and new products in the auto industry.

