Midwest Liquefied Natural Gas Supplier Keeps Customers Warm on Subzero Days

Kinetrex Energy, the leading supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in
the Midwest, continues to keep customers warm even on subzero days.
Unlike other cities where customers have been urged to conserve natural
gas, Kinetrex has a plentiful supply of LNG that can be turned back into
natural gas and pushed into the distribution system for commercial and
residential usage.
Kinetrex Energy's LNG north plant operating on one of Indianapolis' coldest days in decades (Photo: Business Wire)
“The importance of keeping customers warm cannot be underestimated,
especially during weeks like this one when temperatures drop below zero
for several days in a row,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Kinetrex Energy.
“Thursday, gas customers throughout the Midwest were asked to turn down
their thermostats to 65 degrees due the risk of natural gas shortages.
Fortunately, our utility and industrial customers in states such as
Ohio, West Virginia and right here in Indianapolis did not have these
issues as our LNG was used and available to supplement pipeline natural
gas supplies as needed.”
Kinetrex operates two significant LNG production facilities located in
Indianapolis, with 2 billion cubic feet of cryogenic storage capacity.
As part of the liquefaction process, Kinetrex converts natural gas to
its liquid form through a complex series of steps which involve
compressing, cooling and condensing methane to −265°F (−160°C). Kinetrex
sells natural gas, renewable natural gas and liquefied natural gas to
transportation, agricultural, industrial and utility customers
throughout the Midwest.
In addition, Kinetrex can move LNG by tanker truck outside Indianapolis
to other locations. Once there, the LNG is turned back into natural gas.
Kinetrex can economically ship LNG to locations across the eastern
seaboard and as far west as Denver, Colorado.
“Kinetrex’s ability to take natural gas wherever it needs to go gives us
the ability to transport it to other states in case of natural gas
shortages,” said Johnson.
About Kinetrex Energy
Kinetrex is the U.S.’s leading inter-state liquefied natural gas
(LNG) company and operates two significant LNG production facilities.
Kinetrex provides turn-key energy solutions from a comprehensive
portfolio of natural gas solutions including: LNG, renewable natural gas
(RNG) and pipeline natural gas for customers in the transportation,
commercial, industrial, agricultural and power markets.
