Midwest Real Estate Data Help Desk Ranked #1 in National Contest

LISLE, Ill., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) Help Desk is the best in its class, according to a global leader in the contact center industry.



BenchmarkPortal rated MRED as the top small-sized center in the country based on objective, metrics-driven performance data such as caller satisfaction, average hold time, and average talk time. The first-place distinction in 2019 marked the 10th straight year MRED’s Help Desk was named a top contact center.



“Our entire team is singularly focused on providing real estate professionals with the best service possible,” said MRED Support Center Manager Katrina Bressler. “This award recognizes that our staff does an amazing job of helping people in a timely manner and with a smile.”



MRED’s Help Desk achievements in the 2019 rankings included:

Customer satisfaction ranking almost 20 percent higher than the industry average

Registering a nearly perfect score for tickets being closed on the first call

Being twice as fast as the industry average at answering calls

80 percent less hold time on calls than the industry average

Responding to emails 10 times faster than the industry average

BenchmarkPortal has conducted annual statistical analyses of call center operations throughout the world since 1995 and hosts the world’s largest call center metrics database.

“MRED’s achievement of a First Place Contact Center shows that it has achieved outstanding results when compared with centers from a wide variety of industries, which is a great accomplishment.” said BenchmarkPortal CEO Bruce Belfiore. “Ranking in the Top Contact Centers Contest attests to the fact that MRED’s management and employees have successfully balanced efficiency and effectiveness in their operations.”

“We realize how important customer support is to our association partners and their members, so we’re intentional about making the experience as easy and helpful as possible,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “This award shows that we’re reaching that goal and serving people well; I’m proud of our team for earning first place this year!”

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for 10 consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.



About BenchmarkPortal

BenchmarkPortal’s activities began in 1995, and it is now a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and research. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for contact centers. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world’s largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal’s mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information, please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

