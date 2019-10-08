Log in
Midwest retailer Meijer leverages Moovila's project management platform for on-time, on-budget cross-company technology implementation

10/08/2019 | 10:45am EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest retail leader Meijer joined forces with Moovila, a leading software vendor in autonomous work and project management, to successfully implement a major cross-company initiative and human resources (HR)-based technology initiative.

Adopted in Meijer’s early stages of the enterprise-wide Workday Implementation project, Moovila’s award-winning project management platform delivered improved accountability, process consistency, risk mitigation and better resource allocation – all contributing to an on-time, on-budget rollout of the new technology.

The project encompassed every department within Meijer and involved employees, external consultants and vendors. The retailer selected Moovila, named as one of CIOReview’s 2018 10 Most Promising Collaboration Solution Providers, for its breakthrough technology and three-pronged approach to collaboration in work and project management:

  • Connectivity – connecting all key stakeholders in a secure environment
  • Accountability – clarifying who is responsible for what, and by when
  • Predictability – forecasting the probability of on-time completion, and continuously tracking, managing and mitigating project risks

Based on the premise that each collaborative project has its own “critical path” – the sequence of dependent tasks that defines the shortest time for project completion – Moovila’s proprietary Critical Path Engine provides an in-depth analysis of these functions and predicts areas that could potentially derail a project. In essence, Moovila creates a collaborative environment where risks are identified and headed off before they cause delays, individuals understand and commit to their roles, and project status is available at a glance.

“I’m excited that Meijer has realized the benefits of our ground-breaking technology,” added Mike Psenka, President and CEO of Moovila. “Collaboration today requires more than simple communication. It requires tackling the tough critical-path, capacity and accountability challenges that our platform simplifies. We look forward to our continued partnership with Meijer as they embark on their own digital transformation around work management. We see Moovila’s autonomous work and project management platform playing a key role in that evolution.”

About Meijer 
Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Moovila
Moovila is the world’s only autonomous work operating system: A single integrated environment bringing intelligence, automation and insights to complex, collaborative work. In a single cloud environment Moovila intelligently models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating the real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Moovila empowers our customers with clear and simple workflow design tools, automatic scheduling, real-life capacity management and analytics, IoT connectivity and a suite of collaboration and accountability tools all designed to seamlessly connect and consolidate every aspect of work management. For the first time ever, businesses can manage their entire work ecosystem using the same data on the same platform. For more information, visit www.Moovila.com

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group for Moovila
jeanne@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
