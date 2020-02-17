Miji International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Miji International Holdings Limited

米 技 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1715)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE IN RELATION TO

RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

This announcement is made by Miji International Holdings Limited (the "Company" and its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business developments of the Group.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (the "Coronavirus"), a number of provinces and municipalities in the Peoples' Republic of China (the "PRC") have taken emergency public health measures and various actions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, including imposing restriction on resumption date of production after the Chinese New Year Holidays.

At the moment, the Group's production facilities are gradually resuming production after two weeks' production halt. Certain of the Group's employees have not reported for duties due to (i) the suspension or limited service of transportation facilities in certain areas; or (ii) the implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine measures. The prevention measures of the Coronavirus also adversely affect the supply chain logistics and the Group experiences delay in the supply of raw materials from its suppliers. Further, the outbreak of the Coronavirus significantly reduced consumer spending, and hence, retail sales of consumer goods would be adversely affected. The Group expects that it will take a certain amount of time before it can resume the original production capacity, catch up with the initially planned production schedule and product delivery plans expected by its customers. Under such circumstances, the Group is currently working closely with its suppliers to speed up the delivery of raw materials and liaising with its customers to adjust delivery schedule to minimise any negative economic impact on both sides. The Group believes that the PRC government has taken the most comprehensive and stringent prevention and control measures to fight the Coronavirus and these measures are beginning to show results. Despite the Group has gradually resumed production, the Group will continue to strictly follow these prevention and control measures to ensure that its employees can work in a safe and healthy environment.