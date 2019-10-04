Mike Bost : BOST ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT ON THE RENEWABLE FUEL STANDARD

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reached an agreement on the Renewable Fuel Standard. As part of the agreement, the EPA will ensure that at least 15 billion gallons of conventional ethanol is blended into the nation's fuel supply beginning next year. It also includes relief for any Small Refinery Exemption waivers that are granted.

'This agreement comes at a time when Illinois ethanol producers needed a big win,' said Bost. 'By maintaining the 15-billion-gallon baseline and increasing access to E15, President Trump has shown he is working for American agriculture. Farmers across Illinois' 12th District will be pleased with this announcement and the security it provides for the Renewable Fuel Standard.'

The deal builds on President Trump's commitment to E15 by beginning the process of streamlining labeling and continuing to remove barriers on ethanol. Investing in ethanol infrastructure will allow USDA to facilitate higher biofuel blends and maintain a crucial market for American farmers. Click here for more information.

