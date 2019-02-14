Mike Conlon, Mitel Vice President of Global Channels, Recognized as 2019 CRN® Channel Chief

OTTAWA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mike Conlon, Mitel Vice President of Global Channels, to its prestigious list of 2019 Channel Chiefs. The top IT channel leaders included on this list continually strive to drive growth and revenue in their organization through their channel partners.



Each of the 2019 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to their channel partner programs. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

In 2018, Conlon oversaw completion of two of Mitel’s most significant initiatives: unification of its partner program across global regions and execution of a two-tier distribution strategy. Mitel’s Global Partner Program delivers a clear path forward for Mitel partners to thrive in today’s unified communications and collaboration market, providing them the resources to deliver an exceptional customer experience and effectively grow their business. The more streamlined distribution strategy complements the simplified partner program to enable a smaller number of distributors to hold increased inventory and offer technical support and professional services.

The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2019 issue of CRN.

“The individuals on CRN’s 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence to the overall health of the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We applaud each Channel Chief’s remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success.”

“Mitel has driven an unprecedented level of change in our Channel Go-to-Market strategy, as well as successfully incorporated the addition of the ShoreTel partners with the acquisition at the end of 2017,” said Todd Abbott, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services, Mitel. “Through his leadership, Mike has delivered program and process improvements to enable the Mitel partners to focus on delivering best-in-class value to their existing base and added new customers.”

Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.

Recently, Mitel introduced new releases for every major UC platform and applications suite. Find out more .

. Mitel ranks among the top three brands for business communications in North America and is the leading supplier in Western Europe (source: MZA).

