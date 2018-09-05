Mike Everson Named Public Safety Director/Police Chief at Metropolitan Airports Commission

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has promoted Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Police Chief Mike Everson to director of the new Department of Public Safety. The new department consolidates the airport’s police, fire and emergency programs under one umbrella for improved coordination of services.

Everson will continue to serve as chief of police in addition to his role as director of public safety.

“Mike Everson has tremendous knowledge and experience, having served honorably in MSP International Airport’s police department for 30 years,” said MAC Chief Operating Officer Roy Fuhrmann. “He has been key to developing and implementing the airport’s security plan and has served with distinction as police chief since 2014. Mike has held national leadership roles and been instrumental in improving security practices at airports.”

Everson joined the MAC in 1988 as community service officer. He rose steadily in the ranks, becoming a police officer in 1994, sergeant in 1999, lieutenant in 2002, commander in 2005, deputy chief in 2013 and police chief in 2014. In 2016, Everson was instrumental in creating the Public Area Protection Initiative, providing a more visible police presence in public areas of MSP.

“It is an honor to be given this opportunity to lead the MAC’s public safety professionals,” Everson said. “I am humbled by the trust the MAC has in me and in all of the men and women who tirelessly serve this airport community.”

Everson has served on the Airport Law Enforcement Agencies Network Board of Directors since 2010 and has been president of the organization since 2014. He was a member of the Airports Council International-North America Public Safety and Security Steering Committee from 2014 to 2018. Having served on the Board of Directors for the National Safe Skies Alliance from 2011 to 2013, he remains a department representative to that organization.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Minnesota and an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Inver Hills Community College. Everson is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute’s 116th administrative officer’s course at the University of Louisville.

