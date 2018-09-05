Mike Everson Named Public Safety Director/Police Chief at Metropolitan Airports Commission

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has promoted Minneapolis-St.
Paul International Airport (MSP) Police Chief Mike Everson to director
of the new Department of Public Safety. The new department consolidates
the airport’s police, fire and emergency programs under one umbrella for
improved coordination of services.
Everson will continue to serve as chief of police in addition to his
role as director of public safety.
“Mike Everson has tremendous knowledge and experience, having served
honorably in MSP International Airport’s police department for 30
years,” said MAC Chief Operating Officer Roy Fuhrmann. “He has been key
to developing and implementing the airport’s security plan and has
served with distinction as police chief since 2014. Mike has held
national leadership roles and been instrumental in improving security
practices at airports.”
Everson joined the MAC in 1988 as community service officer. He rose
steadily in the ranks, becoming a police officer in 1994, sergeant in
1999, lieutenant in 2002, commander in 2005, deputy chief in 2013 and
police chief in 2014. In 2016, Everson was instrumental in creating the
Public Area Protection Initiative, providing a more visible police
presence in public areas of MSP.
“It is an honor to be given this opportunity to lead the MAC’s public
safety professionals,” Everson said. “I am humbled by the trust the MAC
has in me and in all of the men and women who tirelessly serve this
airport community.”
Everson has served on the Airport Law Enforcement Agencies Network Board
of Directors since 2010 and has been president of the organization since
2014. He was a member of the Airports Council International-North
America Public Safety and Security Steering Committee from 2014 to 2018.
Having served on the Board of Directors for the National Safe Skies
Alliance from 2011 to 2013, he remains a department representative to
that organization.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of
Minnesota and an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Inver Hills
Community College. Everson is a graduate of the Southern Police
Institute’s 116th administrative officer’s course at the
University of Louisville.
A public corporation of the state of Minnesota, the Metropolitan
Airports Commission owns and operates seven airports in the Twin Cities
metropolitan area, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
(MSP). MSP generates nearly $16 billion annually for the area economy
and supports nearly 87,000 jobs. For two consecutive years, Airports
Council International has named MSP the Best Airport in North America in
its size category based on customer surveys and the Air Transport
Research Society has awarded MSP for being the Most Efficiently Managed
Airport in North America for airports serving 25-40 million passengers.
The MAC is funded by rents and fees paid by users of its airports, not
by income or property taxes.
