Mike Genereux Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

07/02/2020 | 08:32am EDT

New Appointment Builds on Strength of Restructuring Practice

Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) today announced that Mike Genereux has joined the Firm as a Partner in its Advisory business. Based in New York, Mr. Genereux will work closely with both the U.S.- and London-based restructuring teams and advise clients on a range of complex restructuring and capital structure situations across industries.

Mr. Genereux joins PWP with 25 years of investment banking experience. He was most recently a Partner at PJT Partners for four years and served on the firm’s Management Committee. Before that, he worked at Blackstone for 13 years as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Genereux has advised on a range of restructuring and special situation assignments for corporate clients, ad hoc creditor groups, official creditor committees, corporate board committees and acquirers and sellers of distressed assets. In 2018, he was named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the firm,” said Peter Weinberg, Partner and Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “Mike’s background complements our existing capital structure and debt advisory restructuring practice and further strengthens the group at a time when we expect elevated activity in the area to continue. Mike has a fantastic reputation in the restructuring community as a highly capable advisor and we look forward to working with him.”

Bruce Mendelsohn, Partner and Head of Restructuring at PWP, added, “PWP’s restructuring team is seeing heightened client activity and we anticipate this trend will continue. We are very excited about Mike joining our team and helping us further serve our clients.”

Mr. Genereux said, “PWP has a proven track record as a trusted advisor with an unparalleled ability to navigate complex, mission-critical situations on behalf of its clients. I couldn’t be more excited to join and support such a talented team as they continue to deftly advise clients in this uncertain environment.”

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. The firm advises clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and international markets. With more than 550 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
