Mike Gustafson Joins Pavilion Board of Directors as Company Scales Go-To-Market Functions

Current Druva Executive Chairman and Former CEO of Virident Systems and BlueArc Corporation brings operational expertise to esteemed board

Pavilion Data Systems, the first company to make NVMe-Over-Fabrics commercially available in a storage array, announced today that industry veteran Mike Gustafson has joined its board of directors. Gustafson previously served on the company’s advisory board.

Gustafson’s CEO experiences, including Virident Systems (acquired by Western Digital) and BlueArc Corporation (acquired by Hitachi prior to its planned IPO) and as current executive chairman at Druva, bring additional operating insights for Pavilion’s executives and board of directors, which includes marquee investors Wen Hsieh of Kleiner Perkins and Brian Wilcove of Artiman Ventures.

Gustafson currently serves as executive chairman and member of the board of directors for Druva and as an independent member of the board of directors for Everspin Technologies, Matterport, PDF Solutions and Reltio.

“Pavilion has demonstrated strong product-market fit over the last twelve months and with its expanding executive leadership team in sales and marketing, is poised for accelerated growth,” said Gustafson. “As a technology executive, I have always loved solutions at the intersection of market-leading technology, solving important customer issues, and creating new business impact and advantage. Pavilion’s value proposition, specifically accelerating modern computing where data can be moved directly from storage to memory, achieves that intersection and has led to its growing customer base. I look forward to contributing to the positive impact Pavilion Systems, with its Hyperparallel architecture, is having with companies around the world.”

“Mike, as a member of our advisory board, has been a passionate supporter and enthusiast for our game-changing technology with customers and partners,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Pavilion. “We are honored to have Mike join the Pavilion board as our first independent director. We look forward to his thoughtful insights rooted in operational experience.”

Last month, Pavilion announced two new executive appointments: Amy D. Love as chief marketing officer and Mike Canavan as chief revenue officer in an effort to accelerate its worldwide marketing and sales efforts to support the increasing customer demand for its innovative NVMe-oF solutions, which includes the largest deployment and most deployments in the industry.

