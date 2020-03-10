Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mike Gustafson Joins Pavilion Board of Directors as Company Scales Go-To-Market Functions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Current Druva Executive Chairman and Former CEO of Virident Systems and BlueArc Corporation brings operational expertise to esteemed board

Pavilion Data Systems, the first company to make NVMe-Over-Fabrics commercially available in a storage array, announced today that industry veteran Mike Gustafson has joined its board of directors. Gustafson previously served on the company’s advisory board.

Gustafson’s CEO experiences, including Virident Systems (acquired by Western Digital) and BlueArc Corporation (acquired by Hitachi prior to its planned IPO) and as current executive chairman at Druva, bring additional operating insights for Pavilion’s executives and board of directors, which includes marquee investors Wen Hsieh of Kleiner Perkins and Brian Wilcove of Artiman Ventures.

Gustafson currently serves as executive chairman and member of the board of directors for Druva and as an independent member of the board of directors for Everspin Technologies, Matterport, PDF Solutions and Reltio.

“Pavilion has demonstrated strong product-market fit over the last twelve months and with its expanding executive leadership team in sales and marketing, is poised for accelerated growth,” said Gustafson. “As a technology executive, I have always loved solutions at the intersection of market-leading technology, solving important customer issues, and creating new business impact and advantage. Pavilion’s value proposition, specifically accelerating modern computing where data can be moved directly from storage to memory, achieves that intersection and has led to its growing customer base. I look forward to contributing to the positive impact Pavilion Systems, with its Hyperparallel architecture, is having with companies around the world.”

“Mike, as a member of our advisory board, has been a passionate supporter and enthusiast for our game-changing technology with customers and partners,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Pavilion. “We are honored to have Mike join the Pavilion board as our first independent director. We look forward to his thoughtful insights rooted in operational experience.”

Last month, Pavilion announced two new executive appointments: Amy D. Love as chief marketing officer and Mike Canavan as chief revenue officer in an effort to accelerate its worldwide marketing and sales efforts to support the increasing customer demand for its innovative NVMe-oF solutions, which includes the largest deployment and most deployments in the industry.

About Pavilion

Pavilion is the inventor of the world’s first Hyperparallel Flash Array. Built for NVMe from the ground up, Pavilion brings unprecedented scalability, unmatched performance density and an OpenChoice of NVMe SSDs and NVMe-oF topologies. Across a variety of industries, Pavilion has a proven solution that brings scale-up and scale-out storage to organizations worldwide. To find out more, visit www.pavilion.io or follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/PavilionData.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aData Theorem Wins Coveted InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine during RSA Conference 2020 Last Month
BU
08:17aGNB Industrial Power Unveils Lithium Battery 2.0 at MODEX 2020
GL
08:16aVARIAN MEDICAL : Ethos Therapy Continues Global Expansion
PR
08:16aMERITOR : Expands Portfolio of Construction Solutions
PR
08:16aAcuity Brands Helps Target Boost Energy Savings
GL
08:16a8X8 : Launches Cloud Communications and Contact Center Solutions in Canada
BU
08:16aHappy Brain Licenses Iconic Kushy Punch Brand
GL
08:16aHOOKIPA Pharma To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, March 19, 2020
GL
08:15aTELARIA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:15aEMAGIN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
3WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group