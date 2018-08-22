Mike Rounds : Rounds Meets with EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

08.21.18

WASHINGTON-U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and Chairman of the EPW Subcommittee on Superfund, Waste Management and Regulatory Oversight, today met with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler to discuss a number of issues important to South Dakotans, including year-round sales of E15, small refinery waivers and the proposed rewrite of the Clean Power Plan.

'I thank Acting Administrator Wheeler for meeting with me today for a candid conversation about EPA proposals that impact our state,' said Rounds. 'I reiterated to him my support of year-round sales of E15, and we also discussed my concerns with the EPA's decision to issue Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) waivers to small refineries. In issuing these waivers, the EPA helped the small refineries. It now must act to help our small ag producers. As I told Acting Administrator Wheeler again today, corn ethanol production has created thousands of jobs for South Dakotans and has increased American energy independence-two major goals of this administration. We also discussed the EPA's new proposal to replace the previous administration's costly Clean Power Plan, and I thanked him for taking steps to provide cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy that will strengthen our economy. I look forward to continuing to work with Acting Administrator Wheeler to promote South Dakota's energy and environmental priorities.'

