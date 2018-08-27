Mike Rounds : Rounds Statement on Proposed Trade Agreement with Mexico

08.27.18

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement on the administration's announcement that the U.S. has reached a two-year trade agreement with Mexico.

'As South Dakota's top two export markets, maintaining strong trade relationships with Mexico and Canada is vitally important. Today's announcement that a two-year trade deal has been reached with Mexico is a step in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go to provide long-term trade stability for our producers and manufacturers. I'm pleased the administration continues to work on long-term trade negotiations on behalf of our producers.'

BACKGROUND: Mexico is South Dakota's number two export market, after Canada, and has a long history of being one of our most important trading partners. Last year Mexico was the largest market for U.S. corn and soymeal, second largest market for U.S. soybeans and third largest market for U.S. beef.

