Mike Schuh Joins D2S Board of Directors

04/28/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2S, a supplier of GPU-accelerated solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Mike Schuh to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mike has more than 40 years of experience in the software industry, including holding senior executive management and board-level roles at several electronic design automation (EDA) and technology companies, with more than 10 years of board-level experience at Netflix.

"Mike has unparalleled experience in sales and corporate strategy across the technology space, a solid track record of success as a technology investor, and impeccable integrity," stated Aki Fujimura, CEO of D2S. "We are extremely honored to have him join D2S's board, where his vast executive background will help guide our company as we continue to execute on our strategy to be the leader in GPU-accelerated solutions for semiconductor manufacturing."

"I'm very excited to be joining the D2S board," stated Mike Schuh. "The design-to-manufacturability link is increasingly critical in today's semiconductor market. D2S, with its GPU-accelerated enablement of manufacturing curvilinear shapes, is in the right place at the right time to support this need."

During Mike's tenure as a general partner at Foundation Capital, he served as a member of the board of Netflix for more than 10 years, as well as served on the boards of Responsys (which went public and is now part of Oracle), Coverity (now part of Synopsys), and BoardVantage (now part of Nasdaq). Before joining Foundation Capital in 1998, he was CEO, co-founder, and chairman of the board of Intrinsa Corporation, a software applications company that was acquired by Microsoft. Prior to co-founding Intrinsa, Mike held senior executive roles at Daisy Systems, Clarify, Cadence Design Systems and Computervision. Mike holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland.

About D2S
D2S is a supplier of GPU-accelerated solutions for semiconductor manufacturing. The company provides simulation-based custom solutions to leading equipment partners and D2S TrueMask® solutions to photomask and wafer manufacturers. D2S TrueMask solutions use the D2S Computational Design Platform to enable advanced photomask designs using complex rectilinear and curvilinear shapes for superior wafer quality within practical, cost-effective write-times. D2S is the managing sponsor of the eBeam Initiative and a founding member of the Center for Deep Learning in Electronics Manufacturing (CDLe). Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., the company was founded in 2007. For more information, see: www.design2silicon.com.

D2S, the D2S logo and TrueMask are registered trademarks of D2S, Inc.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mike-schuh-joins-d2s-board-of-directors-301048336.html

SOURCE D2S


© PRNewswire 2020
