Mike Severson Named Chief Investment Officer of Bixby Land Company

Bixby Land Company’s Board of Directors have named Executive Vice President and Chief Acquisitions Officer Mike Severson as the firm’s new Chief Investment Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005926/en/

Mike Severson, Chief Investment Officer of Bixby Land Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Acquisitions Officer of Bixby Land Company, Severson served as director and portfolio manager for The RREEF Funds, advising a CalPERS’ portfolio in California, Arizona and Texas that grew to 20 million square feet of industrial property under his leadership. Severson has also negotiated and built several build-to-suit developments and directed speculative developments totaling over 7 million square feet.

Utilizing over 33 years of experience in real estate acquisitions, portfolio management and development, Severson has played a pivotal role in growing Bixby’s portfolio. Since joining the firm in 2006, he has overseen the acquisition of over 6 million square feet and plans to maximize growth in his new role as Chief Investment Officer.

“Bixby has seen exceptional growth over the past decade, having expanded from its beginnings in Southern California to now covering the majority of the Western United States,” said Severson. “Going forward, we are targeting to double our assets under management in the next five years.”

To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.

About Bixby Land Company

Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator and investment manager with over $1 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office and R&D properties throughout the Western U.S. For over 120 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005926/en/