Mikhail Mishustin congratulates Jean Castex on his appointment as Prime Minister of the French Republic

The message reads, in part:

'On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as Prime Minister of the French Republic.

Russia and France are bound by friendly, partnership relations. We develop multifaceted trade, economic, investment, scientific and technical cooperation and implement large infrastructure projects.

I am convinced that stepping up joint work of our governments will contribute to the further strengthening of Russian-French partnership and the expansion of practical cooperation in various fields.

I wish you, Mr Prime Minister, good health, prosperity and success in your important work.'