Mikhail Mishustin signs resolution on reimbursement of self-emlpoyed tax

Resolution No 783 of 29 May, Directive No 1431-r of 29 May 2020

Thereimbursementwillbe automatic, nodocumentsneed to be submitted.

The government will reimburse the self-employed tax they paid in 2019. Prime Minister Mikhaill Mishustin signed a directive to allocate 1.6 billion roubles to that end.



The money will be allocated from the Government's Reserve Fund. The self-employed do not need to apply to the Federal Taxation Service or submit backup documents. The money will be automatically transferred to the bank card account stated by the citizen in the My Tax mobile application. This is within the rules of rendering subsides which were also approved by Mikhail Mishustin.

Assistance to the self-employed is one of the steps suggested by President of Russia Vladimir Putin to support business and citizens in the situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

An experiment to introduce a professional tax on the self-employed was launched in Russia on 1 January 2019. This special tax regime makes it possible to operate without any special accounting or visits to the tax authorities by merely registering in the My Tax mobile application.

The professional tax can be paid by those who do not have an employer or hired employees, make products or render a service independently and who have an annual income of no more than 2.4 million roubles. The tax rate is 4 percent (for those working with physical persons) and 6 percent (for those who work with companies and self-employed individuals).

Upon registration in the mobile application, a person gets a 10,000 roubles tax relief.