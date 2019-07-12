Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Milacron Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Milacron Holdings Corp. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MCRN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 10:15am EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) to Hillenbrand, Inc. (“Hillenbrand”) for $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron common stock is fair to Milacron shareholders. On behalf of Milacron shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Milacron shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Milacron Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Milacron merger investigation concerns whether Milacron and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Milacron shareholders; (2) determine whether Hillenbrand is underpaying for Milacron; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Milacron shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Milacron shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-merger-stock-hillenbrand/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aNCONDEZI ENERGY : Shareholder Loan Conversion 12 July 2019
PU
10:40aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:40aAsante Gold's President and CEO, Douglas MacQuarrie, is Interviewed by InvestmentPitch Media's Dean Nawata - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com
NE
10:39aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
10:39aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:37aFlood recovery experts ready for Mother Nature's worst
GL
10:35aENTERGY : Louisiana Storm Team in Place
PU
10:35aSTANDARD AVB FINANCIAL : $7,500 Grant Awarded to Sarah Heinz House
PU
10:35aMERDEKA FINANCIAL SERVICES : Placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
10:35aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Ralph Marino Named Assistant Program Director and Morning On-Air Personality at Beasley Media Group's WJPT-FM in Ft. Myers
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
5FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook enlists China's Fosun to salvage oldest travel firm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About