MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Professionals Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Milamber Ventures Plc - Final Results 0 10/16/2018 | 08:01am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 16 October 2018 Milamber Ventures plc

(“Milamber”, “the Company” or “the Group”) Final Results

For the Year ended 31 March 2018 Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP), is an investment company focused on the education and vocational training sectors, adding value through consolidation, strategic business development, access to new clients and cross-selling. Milamber has identified opportunities for consolidation in the vocational training market where it has expertise in the development of core online and digital platforms, and established relationships. The launch in May 2017 of the government Apprenticeship Levy scheme, with an annual budget of budget of £2.8bn, adds significant growth opportunities to this segment. We have already started a “buy and build” strategy in this market, with the acquisition of Essential Learning Company Limited (“Essential Learning”) in December 2017 and are presently assessing a number of new potential acquisitions to bring synergies to the Group, including Orchard Rock Limited, with which we agreed Heads of Terms on 26 July 2018. In line with this progressive change in strategy, the Board has resolved to expense all costs in the current year, rather than capitalise the extensive amounts spent developing intellectual property and future value, as Milamber has done in prior years. This means that a bigger loss will be made in the short term, but in the long term, as the expected profits flow through from the acquisitions, the impact of the yearly amortisation charge is reduced and so profitability will be higher and more transparent for shareholders. The Company is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 March 2018. HIGHLIGHTS Revenue for the Group increased to £754,670 and for the Company, £448,873 (2017: £314,673) Investments increased 135% to £1.1m (2017: £447,159), representing 10.9p per share Loss for the Group was £2.1m and for the Company, £1.2m (2017: £311,228), due to greater investment levels and the expensing of all direct and accrued costs Acquisition of Essential Learning, a vocational training company Post year-end, Heads of Terms agreed to acquire Orchard Rock, a health and social care training company Andy Hasoon, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, “Our year-on-year key performance indicators show significant improvement and we are on track with our growth strategy of delivering a core platform strategy for Milamber and its long-term growth potential. “Having acquired Essential Learning in December 2017, we are currently exploring a number of options to raise the finance to execute the acquisition of Orchard Rock, as part of the new core buy-and-build strategy for the Company. Upon successful completion, we expect the combination of Essential and Orchard Rock to serve as a platform for longer term profitable growth of Milamber. “We also continue to provide advisory and business development services to our network of Portfolio Companies, 30 of which are in the Education sector and four being in the Technology sector. Many of these businesses, of which we hold a stake in 20% of them, are in the incubator stage and we believe, with our guidance and experience, that many will become leading entities in their field, allowing us to reap the rewards for our shareholders at the point of exit”. ENQUIRIES: Milamber Ventures plc

Andy Hasoon

T: 07768 875 681

E: Andy.hasoon@milamberventures.com

www.MilamberVentures.com First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

T: 020 7469 0930 Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

T: 07795 168 157

E: ctw@leanderPR.com CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) is an investment company focused on the education and vocational training sectors, adding value through consolidation, strategic business development, access to new clients and cross-selling. Milamber has identified opportunities for consolidation in the vocational training market where it has expertise in the development of core online and digital platforms, and established relationships. The launch in May 2017 of the government Apprenticeship Levy scheme, with an annual budget of £2.8bn, adds significant growth opportunities for this sector. We have already started a “buy and build” strategy in this market, with the acquisition of Essential Learning Company Limited (“Essential Learning”) in December 2017 and are presently assessing a number of new potential acquisitions to bring synergies to the Group, including Orchard Rock Limited, with which we agreed Heads of Terms on 26 July 2018. In line with this progressive change in strategy, the Board has resolved to expense all costs in the current year, rather than capitalise the extensive amounts spent developing intellectual property and future value, as Milamber has done in prior years. This has a material impact on our reported profits and net assets, as Milamber accounts for all costs on a strict accrual basis, and does not reflect any change in the realisable value of work carried out. The amount of relevant work increased significantly year on year with the growth of Milamber, from £837,102 in 2016-17 to £981,259 in the current year. We also amortised £265,379 of historic capitalised costs, mainly against successful completed projects. Every year Milamber invests in various new projects as well as continuing investments into its Portfolio Companies, applying knowledge, commercial know-how and expertise to create significant value for these clients. For the past four years, development costs have been capitalised as intangible assets on the balance sheet and each year a proportion has been amortised, being gradually written off over a number of years. This follows in-line with our experience that it typically takes three years for a company to go from start-up phase to generating initial profits, whilst it can take five to seven for a company to reach maturity, which is when Milamber will look to realise its value. However, as we have now entered into a new phase of our strategy, the “Buy and Build” acquisition phase, it is more prudent for us from an accounting perspective to write off the costs each year rather than capitalise them and then amortise them over a number of years. Effectively, this means that a bigger loss will be made in the short term, but in the long term, as the expected profits flow through from the acquisitions, the impact of the yearly amortisation charge is reduced and so profitability will be higher and more transparent for shareholders. Having acquired Essential Learning in December 2017, we are currently exploring a number of options to raise the finance to execute the acquisition of Orchard Rock, as part of the new buy-and-build strategy for the Company. Upon successful completion, we expect the combination of Essential and Orchard Rock to serve as a platform for longer term profitable growth of Milamber. We also continue to provide advisory and business development services to our Portfolio Companies, 30 of which are in the Education sector and four being in the Technology sector. Many of these businesses are in the incubator stage and we believe, with our guidance and experience, that many will become leading entities in their field, allowing us to reap the rewards for our shareholders at the point of exit. Milamber made solid progress during the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018 through an increase in its portfolio investments and specifically by the acquisition of Essential Learning, a vocational training company, which we expect to serve as the basis for a focused education buy-and-build platform. In the past four years we have carried out £1,726,982 of work on our Portfolio Companies and the various projects we have worked on. Furthermore, £311,009 of cash and services provided during the financial year by the Milamber team themselves and its network of ‘Milamber Ambassadors’ was converted into Milamber shares. Investments are now valued at £1,050,558 compared to £447,159 on 31 March 2017, demonstrating the value of the work we are delivering in growing our investment portfolio. This includes shareholder value derived from our Ambassador Network, who continue to make new business introductions, including potential clients, investors and other business development opportunities; all upon which we expect to grow the business further via acquisitions and organic development/growth. Key management and members of the Milamber Ambassador network now own 85.2% of the share capital of Milamber. The stock market mid-price for our shares was 12.5p on 1 April 2017 and 9.0p on 31 March 2018 with a low of 5.5p and a high of 12.5p during the period. During the period we raised £109,139 in cash, issuing 1,189,282 ordinary shares at an average share price of 9.2p per Milamber share in order to be used for continuing business development and investment into our Portfolio Companies. Our year-on-year key performance indicators show significant improvement and we are on track with our growth plan. We continue to provide advisory and business development services to our network of Portfolio Companies, 30 of which are in the Education sector and four being in the Technology sector. Many of these businesses, of which we hold a stake in 20% of them, are in the incubator stage and we believe, with our guidance and experience, that many will become leading entities in their field, allowing us to reap the rewards for our shareholders at the point of exit. During the period we launched the Milamber Education Technology fund with Innvotec Ltd which is an SEIS and EIS evergreen fund which went live in November 2017 at the VCT and EIS Investor Summit in London. This fund allows us to take the lead with investment syndicates in Milamber related projects or Portfolio Companies. During the year the Company continued to launch, develop, and grow over 20 projects, both standalone Milamber and in collaboration with Portfolio Companies. Many of these projects are at an early stage, the majority in collaboration with Portfolio Companies. Standalone projects included: Ambassador Network – Milamber’s group of experts who collaboratively apply their know-how and expertise to develop Milamber’s projects and enable its Portfolio companies to achieve their full potential. The group has continued to grow in number and in breadth and depth of experience and knowledge. Angel Network – Culminating with the launch of The Angelaires Club in July 2017 , a network of investors from Angels though to institutions and Family Offices, has been developed to bring the most exciting, ground breaking and disruptive companies to the attention of our friends. This has been expanded further during the period including attending the EIS & VCT Summit in November 2017 and the launch of the Milamber SEIS / EIS Education Technology Fund with Innvotec. Angelaires Club – Milamber runs regular “Thought Leadership” events called the Angelaires Club whose purpose is to showcase to the Milamber Ambassador Network and our Investor Network potential and existing Portfolio Companies so they can better understand the innovations in Media, Technology and Education that these companies are making. We run events in London and in New York. http://www.milamber.co.uk/angelaires/ Engage Works – Milamber has been working with Engage since 2013. We initially helped developed the Flux Innovation Lounge (Flux) together and in November 2014 sold Engage Milamber’s stake in Flux. Today, Milamber holds a 6.03% equity stake in Engage, a profitable full service creative technology agency with c£5.7m of turnover and operations in London and Dubai . The HoneyComb Works – Milamber holds 5% of The HoneyComb Works, which is driving transformational change through behavioural science based learning design, digital tools, coaching, and a blend of next generation training methodologies to B2B customers using a digital “HoneyComb” state of the art platform as the core change mechanism. Knowledge Motion; owns and runs www.BoClips.com BoClips aggregates over 2 million rights ready video clips onto a single cloud based platform. Proprietary algorithms then map these clips to the curricula and courses used by education providers around the world – ensuring relevant search results for courseware designers, instructors and students. All videos are rights-ready for education and updated daily. The BoClips repository makes it easy for education providers to find, license and use video from some of the world’s largest and most respected content producers such as Bloomberg, AP, Reuters, Getty Images and a host of others. Milamber has helped secure a strategic ‘revenue’ partnership with Pearson and investment from publisher Ingram and has a 5% warrant valued at c£200,000. In 2017 Knowledge Motion secured funding of £3m led by Hambro Perks. Milamber Innvotec Education Technology Fund; Milamber in November 2017 launched in partnership with Innvotec has set up an “Evergreen” SEIS / EIS Fund that makes investments quarterly in technologies that underpin true innovation across the entire Educational Technology (EdTech) arena. Together with Innvotec we Provides investors with a balanced growth portfolio and potentially profitable exits at regular intervals. The structure of the fund gives investors valuable SEIS / EIS tax benefits covering Income Tax, CGT and IHT. http://www.innvotec.com/Edtech-Fund/ So Just Shop – enables women-led artisans and groups, many in developing countries, to sell high quality, bespoke accessories and handmade goods to the international market on the So Just Shop full service marketplace. The model enables women in the ‘bottom billion’ to trade on equal terms globally. This innovation creates a system where artisans can, not only receive payments, but also directly trade with an international audience through smartphone technology. Inherent in the model is a significant education programme helping women artisans to learn entrepreneurial and digital trading skills to improve the lives of their families, and communities. www.sojustshop.com The Uber project – developing various approaches to build next generation innovation workspaces, this is now being worked on in collaboration with two Portfolio Companies – Engage Works and Black Arrow. Film network – a project to document members’ stories about their companies, products and achievements as case studies and the lessons learned along the way. We have filmed a further two Angelaires events in the UK during the year in July 2017 and February 2018 , plus our Milamber USA event in NY with NYU Social Entrepreneurship programme in Sept 2017 . EU Horizon 20/20 – The key objective of the project was to develop innovative Intellectual Property built by portfolio companies to a point whereby they would qualify for grants available within EU Horizon 20/20 grants. Despite the setback of BREXIT, the accumulated knowledge has been applied to other grant applications for Milamber’s European based portfolio companies. For example, All Street won another £800,000 Innovate UK grant during the period and Milamber helped secure First Star UK a £360,000 grant from a European Foundation in June 2017 . Grand Prix Team Manager began as a project to develop and market a suite of serious cutting-edge games that deliver innovative learning solutions for managers. This project has developed into what we now call our Digital Learning project which now has several strands including embedding EQ and Scientifically proven learning pedagogy into digital learning, VR and AR R&D work looking at next generation learning solutions, use of holograms to name a few. This project results in us working with companies like helping All Street who are developing an Artificial Intelligence based Adaptive Learning Solution into their AI engine, Totem Learning, the Flux Innovation Lounge, Pepper Learning, Knowdl, Your Hippo plus several others. Significant research into Procurement, Process and Delivery business models for Apprenticeship Levy learning solutions. This is part of our initial product offering called Check Box and it being used by the M&A Team in restructuring and repositioning companies such as Essential. FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue for the Group for the year was £754,670. Revenue for the Company for the year was £448,873 (2017: £314,673). The loss for the Group for the year was £2.1 million. The loss for the Company for the year was £1.2 million (2017: £311,228), reflecting the greater level of expense and amortisation of historic development costs during the year. Administrative Expenses at the Group and Company level were £1.9 million and £1.4 million respectively, which was up on the previous year by £0.83 million for the Company, as all direct and accrued costs were expensed. Correspondingly, Group net liabilities at the year-end were £549,733, compared to Company net assets at 31 March 2017 of £546,712. Investments increased 135% to £1,050,558 (March 2017: £447,159), representing 10.9p per share. The Company’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as at 31 March 2018 fell in line with the new accounting approach to 3.5 pence per share (March 2017: 9.7p). Services provided by the Milamber team or its Ambassador Network are shown in the Balance Sheet as Loan Notes or Notes Payable as Long-term liabilities. These Loan Notes can be converted into Milamber shares or paid in cash as fees from the growth services we provide to our Portfolio Companies as they come on stream. KEY INVESTMENT 2017 - 2018 On 17 May 2017 Milamber acquired a 15% equity stake in Essential Learning by issuing £75,000 in share consideration in two simultaneous tranches of £25,000 and £50,000 at an average price of 18.5p per Milamber share. The rationale for the acquisition was twofold; firstly, to establish Milamber in the vocational training sector, and secondly, to access the government’s annual £2.8 billion Apprenticeship Levy scheme. Essential Learning is a leading vocational training company in the “must have” Health, Social, and Teaching sectors and in April 2017 qualified as an Apprenticeship Levy Prime Training Provider (“RoATP”) which means it can now provide services to Levy paying companies and entities. This means Essential Learning’s growth potential is supported by access to the annual £2.8 billion Government Apprenticeship Levy scheme, launched in May 2017. Milamber completed the acquisition of Essential Learning on 20 December 2017 with a deferred payment of £800,000 to Gravity Investment Group Limited (“GIG”) and £100,000 of Milamber shares to Goldvista Properties Limited. In May 2018 Gravity Investment Group Limited was put into administration (due to circumstances unrelated to Milamber’s acquisition of Essential Learning). Therefore, under the terms agreed by the parties via the Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”), the deferred consideration of £800,000 is no longer payable to GIG by Milamber, as any outstanding amounts due under the SPA shall be deemed to be written off. We have been restructuring Essential and executing a full turnaround process with the objective of having the company ready for the new academic year which began on 1 August 2018. To that end Essential has been awarded two material contracts beginning in the new academic year – an Adult Education Budget contract worth £274,107 and an Apprentice Award delivery contract via the ESFA for £395,209. It should be noted that these contracts are in addition to Essential Learning delivering Apprenticeship Levy contracts under its RoATP status as a Prime provider. MILAMBER USA The Milamber USA Team have been working on two key areas: Firstly, consulting work for a number of organisations, for example: Times of India , working with international University brands to package Executive Education courses for sale in India ; and

, working with international University brands to package Executive Education courses for sale in ; and CyberHabits, a project run by Bill Hughes looking into Education issues supporting internet security in the workplace. Secondly, working on finding US acquisition targets for the Group. The Milamber USA team are Tim Moore, based in Austin, Texas; Bill Hughes, based in Boston, Massachusetts; and Steve Hammersly, based in San Francisco, California. MILAMBER INVESTOR EVENTS As part of our service offering to our Portfolio Companies, we host “angel” investor events regularly throughout the year. These events are designed to introduce these exciting, fast growing and entrepreneurial businesses to the investment community, often ending in capital being invested. Milamber’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Andy Hasoon, attended and presented at the VCT and EIS Investor Summit in London in November 2017 event, which was organised by Modwenna Rees-Mogg. By speaking directly to the investor audience we were able to build several partnerships with EIS investors so that we can collaborate and co-invest in projects and new Portfolio Companies together. In terms of fund raising, the Milamber leadership team has continued to pursue a strategy of building a proprietary database of business development support companies, investors and potential strategic partners which we have found important to help the growth of early-stage high performance companies. Milamber held its first major US event on 27 September 2017 at New York University’s Rudin Family Forum in the Puck Building at 295 Lafayette Street, as part of a privileged working relationship with the NYU Social Entrepreneurship Programme. The event had a number of world class presenters, including Peter Samuelson and Nick Parker, together with a ”who’s who” line up of attendees from the Education, Media and Investor communities from around the world. On 20 February 2018 Milamber held another of our UK Angelaires Club events at the Century Club on Shaftesbury Avenue in London – the evening was very successful with significant investment taking place in a number of our Portfolio Companies. PORTFOLIO AND CLIENT COMPANIES During the period we invested in a number of selected new smaller companies, as well as providing a range of business services to several of our existing and new Portfolio Companies. The reason the Company invests in early stage Education Technology companies is because it has identified capability gaps in the market place and these companies, by focusing on R&D into these specific areas, are developing the next generation solutions to the problems Milamber has identified as significant opportunities for revenue growth. In February 2018 Milamber acquired the entire share capital of Vocademia London Limited for a consideration of £105,000. Mark Woodcock , its founder, has been working on a number of key consulting projects e.g. Open Class Rooms and Val Software, as well as incubating a number of greenfield projects like Vocademia Languages. The latter is a project to convert over 220 hours of English Language training materials into e-learning materials. All Street www.allstreet.org secured equity finance of £500,000 and a second material grant from Innovate UK for £800,000. Milamber is currently working on its next larger funding round to help build a next generation Artificial Intelligence platform and “Go To” market strategy. Droplet – after extensive consulting to package its value proposition for potential customers and investors Milamber helped secure £1.5m of investment from Draper Esprit which closed in December 2017 . Engage Works – our first Portfolio Company. Engage’s collaborative working environment software platform, Co-Create, has secured blue chip customers such as PWC, KPMG, Deloitte, EY, Accenture, and Capita. Its Flux Innovation Lounges in London and Dubai are key spaces for Customer collaboration. As most of our shareholders are aware, Milamber is a business committed to improving the effectiveness of education solutions to all parts of society and, in that regard, we have been working over the period with Peter Samuelson, an American and British film producer and serial social entrepreneur. Peter founded the Starlight Children’s Foundation which over the last 35 years has brought smiles to more than 60 million critically, chronically and terminally ill children in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Milamber has been working with Peter to launch his new charity First Star UK as our “Pro Bono” project, aimed at helping fostered youths get through secondary school or high school and into University or Colleges. Starting in April 2016 and over the past two years, Milamber leadership has helped launch the First Star UK Academy at St Mary’s University in Twickenham, to recruit and support the delivery team, put in place an oversight charity structure, and raise funding which has now topped £1.2 million. See: www.FirstStarUK.org First Star raised its public profile via Ruth Kelly speaking at the Sir John Cass Foundation Lecture on 8 November 2017. First Star’s UK team won the inaugural award for “Best Prospective Student Engagement” at the What Uni Awards on 19 April. EXPLAINING WHAT WE DO Below is a link to a video interview of Executive Chairman and CEO, Andy Hasoon, which was filmed during the year to help shareholders better understand what we are doing at Milamber and how the business is helping its Portfolio Companies through their growth journey. Interview on Tips TV Finance 7 June 2017 https://youtu.be/SWLKWA8OnCs POST YEAR-END OPERATIONS On 26 July 2018 Milamber announced Heads of Terms for the acquisition of Orchard Rock Limited (“Orchard Rock”). The Company identified Orchard Rock as its next acquisition target as it delivers profitable “must have” training solutions, many of which need recertification every year as part of Continual Professional Development programmes. Therefore, it will deliver to the Group a customer base with long-term, multi-year customer engagement contracts which add significant long-term revenue and profit visibility to the Group. Established in 2005, Orchard Rock is a leader in the UK health and social care training market. Any acquisition of Orchard Rock will be subject to third party equity funding, final due diligence, approval of the Board of Milamber and signature of a binding share purchase agreement. In order to allow Milamber to complete the work required to move to a successful transaction, Milamber and Orchard Rock have agreed a period of exclusivity. Milamber will pay up to £1.9 million in cash and shares for Orchard Rock. An initial payment of £800,000 in cash will be made by Milamber on closing, subject to completion of a capital markets fund raise which is currently under way. A further payment of £200,000 will be made on completion of management handover and one quarter's financial reporting along with the potential arrangement of new debt facilities to position Orchard Rock for growth. Milamber will also settle up to £900,000 in Milamber ordinary shares at 9 pence per share, to the current owners of Orchard Rock, determined quarterly on the achievement of certain EBITDA milestones. In the twelve months to April 2018, Orchard Rock's records showed revenue of £980,000 and EBITDA of £374,000, with significant year-on-year growth. As part of the proposed agreement, Milamber will also acquire 15% of ‘YourHippo’, a digital learning business co-owned by Orchard Rock's management team, with services which address current demand for online training. Milamber and YourHippo's owners have agreed in principle that Milamber issue a further £100,000 in Milamber ordinary shares in respect of this holding. OUTLOOK Looking ahead to the financial year of 2018-2019, we continue to consolidate the acquisition of Essential Learning, and plan to complete and then consolidate the acquisition of Orchard Rock. In addition, we have two further complementary target acquisitions which we are tracking as part of our “Buy and Build” strategy and which we believe will add structural value to both the underlying Portfolio Companies as well as Milamber Ventures Plc. The ongoing strategy of Milamber is to be a consolidator in the fragmented vocational training sector, which we believe we have the skill set to achieve in a timely and cost-effective manner, thereby achieving our goal of becoming a highly profitable business and the innovation education company in the UK and beyond. In conjunction with the change in strategy to acquire businesses in support of our transformative growth plans, we are exploring a number of potential funding routes to help us secure the resources required to accelerate our strategy further. This will also give us increased fire power to help our growing stable of Portfolio Companies. I would like to thank all those that have supported us, particularly our key advisors, the Milamber team and our shareholders. We look forward to the coming 12 months and working with our valued supporters and shareholders as we transition towards our more focused longer-term strategies to create shareholder value. Andy Hasoon

Chairman

Milamber Ventures Plc

www.milamber.co.uk 15 October 2018 INCOME STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH GROUP (2017-18 ONLY) AND COMPANY (2017-18 AND 2016-17) GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 Notes GBP GBP GBP TURNOVER 4 754,670 448,873 314,673 Cost of Sales (15,305) - - GROSS PROFIT 739,365 448,873 314,673 Administrative Expenses (1,913,057) (1,445,055) (625,901) Amortisation of Development Costs (265,379) (265,379) - OPERATING LOSS 7 (1,439,071) (1,261,561) (311,228) Gain on investment 46,751 - - Loss on goodwill 8 (748,514) - - LOSS ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION (2,140,834) (1,261,561) (311,228) Tax on loss on ordinary activities 8 - - - LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (2,140,834) (1,261,561) (311, 228) Other Comprehensive Income - - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR (2,140,834) (1,261,561) (311,228) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted earnings per share from total operations 9 (29.8)p (17.5)p (6.7)p The Group was formed during the year ended 31 March 2018 with the acquisition of Essential Learning Company Limited, and for this reason there are no Group comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2017. The accounting policies and notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Total comprehensive income for the financial year was all attributable to the owners of the parent company. STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 MARCH GROUP (2018 ONLY) AND COMPANY (2018 AND 2017) GROUP COMPANY COMPANY AS AT AS AT AS AT 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 Notes GBP GBP GBP NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible Assets 10 745,722 745,722 1,011,102 Investments 11 1,050,558 1,050,558 447,159 Equity investment in subsidiary undertaking 12 - 105,000 - Intercompany Balance – Essential Learning - 119,007 - Fixed Assets 13 16,570 - - TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,812,850 2,020,287 1,458,261 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and Other Debtors 14 374,240 231, 709 111,342 Cash at Bank 5,455 1,199 (348) TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 379,695 232,908 110,994 CURRENT LIABILITIES Creditors - Amounts falling due within one year 15 (960,245) (144,497) (203,048) NET CURRENT (LIABILITIES) / ASSETS (580,550) 88,411 (92,054) TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,232,300 2,108,698 1,366,207 Creditors falling due after more than one year 16 (1,782,033) (1,779,168) (819,495) NET ASSETS (LIABILITIES) (549,733) 329,530 546,712 Share Capital 17 242,811 242,811 203,065 Share Premium 2,032,321 2,032,321 1,601,077 Capital Redemption Reserve 2,056 2,056 2,056 Other Reserves 27,753 27,753 27,753 Revaluation Reserve 813,058 813,058 239,659 Profit and loss account (3,667,732) (2,788,469) (1,526,898) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ FUNDS (549,733) 329,530 546,712 The Group was formed during the year ended 31 March 2018 with the acquisition of Essential Learning Company Limited, and for this reason there are no Group comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2017. The accounting policies and notes are an integral part of these financial statements. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY GROUP AND COMPANY Called up Share Capital Share Premium Equity Reserves Revaluation Reserve Retained Earnings TOTAL COMPANY – PRIOR YEAR GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP BALANCE AT 31 MARCH 2016 186,190 1,290,858 29,809 - (1,215,670) 291,187 Issue of share capital 16,875 310,219 - - - 327,094 Revaluation of investments - - - 239,659 - 239,659 Total comprehensive income - - - - (311,228) (311,228) BALANCE AT 31 MARCH 2017 203,065 1,601,077 29,809 239,659 (1,526,898) 546,712 GROUP – CURRENT YEAR BALANCE AT 31 MARCH 2017 203,065 1,601,077 29,809 239,659 (1,526,898) 546,712 Issue of share capital 39,746 431,244 - - - 470,990 Revaluation of investments - - - 573,399 - 573,399 Total comprehensive income - - - - (2,140,834) (2,140,834) BALANCE AT 31 MARCH 2018 242,811 2,032,321 29,809 813,058 (3,667,732) (549,733) COMPANY – CURRENT YEAR BALANCE AT 31 MARCH 2017 203,065 1,601,077 29,809 239,659 (1,526,898) 546,712 Issue of share capital 39,746 431,244 - - - 470,990 Revaluation of investments - - - 573,399 - 573,399 Total comprehensive income - - - - (1,261,571) (1,261,571) BALANCE AT 31 MARCH 2018 242,811 2,032,321 29,809 813,058 (2,788,459) 329,530 The Group was formed during the year ended 31 March 2018 with the acquisition of Essential Learning Company Limited, and for this reason there are no Group comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2017. The accounting policies and notes are an integral part of these financial statements. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS GROUP AND COMPANY GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 GBP GBP GBP CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before tax (2,140,834) (1,261,561) (311,228) Loss/profit on disposal of investments - - - Loan written off - - 30,800 Operating expenses paid via share issue 201,870 201,870 164,316 Depreciation of tangible fixed assets 6,852 - - Amortisation of development costs 265,379 265,379 - (1,666,733) (794,312) (116,112) Decrease / (increase) in debtors (262,898) (120,367) (30,241) Increase / (decrease) in creditors 758,061 (58,561) 124,878 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,171,570) (973,240) (21,475) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investment in intangibles - - (837,102) Net investment in subsidiary assets 105,000 - - Loans advanced (to) / from subsidiaries, net - (94,025) - NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 105,000 (94,025) (837,102) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Share issue 109,139 109,139 327,094 Increase in long-term liabilities 962,538 959,673 530,846 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,071,677 1,068,812 857,940 (DECREASE) / INCREASE IN CASH 5,107 1,547 (637) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year (348) (348) 289 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF YEAR 5,455 1,199 (348) The Group was formed during the year ended 31 March 2018 with the acquisition of Essential Learning Company Limited, and for this reason there are no Group comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2017. The accounting policies and notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 1.STATUTORY INFORMATION Milamber Ventures PLC is a company domiciled in England and Wales, registration number 05667178. The registered office is 94-96 Wigmore Street, London, W1U 3RF. 2.COMPLIANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS The accounts have been prepared in accordance with FRS 102 “The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland” and the Companies Act 2006. There were no material departures from that standard or the Companies Act 2006. 3.ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation of financial statements The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the recognition of certain investments at their deemed cost at the date of transition to FRS 102. The presentation and functional currency of the Company is pounds sterling, because that is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group operates. Foreign operations are included in accordance with the policies set out below. Going concern – Group The Group incurred a loss for the year of £2,140,834 and had net current liabilities of £580,550 and a cash balance of £5,455. The Directors have prepared cash flow forecasts through to 30 September 2019 which assumes that no additional funds will be raised and that income will be generated from new projects and no significant investment activity will be undertaken unless sufficient funding is in place to undertake the investment activity. Based on the above assumptions, the cash flow forecasts show that the Company has sufficient financial resources, at the time of approving the financial statements, to enable the Company to continue in existence for at least the next twelve months. For this reason, the Directors have formed a judgement at the time of approving the financial statements that the Company will have adequate funds to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and have continued to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. Intangible assets Intangible assets are measured at cost less accumulated amortisation and any accumulated impairment losses. Project development costs are capitalised as an intangible asset only if all the following criteria are met: the asset can be identified;

it is probable that the asset will generate future economic benefits;

the expenses related to the project during its development can be measured reliably. Capitalised development expenditure is amortised on achievement of the expected revenue, or on termination of the relevant project. Investments Investments comprise investments in unquoted equity instruments which are measured at cost less impairment or at the Directors’ valuation of each investment. Debtors Short term debtors are measured at transaction price, less any impairment. Loans receivable are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment. Impairment of assets At each reporting date assets not carried at fair value are reviewed to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If there is an indication of possible impairment, the recoverable amount of any affected asset is estimated and compared with its carrying amount. If estimated recoverable amount is lower, the carrying amount is reduced to its estimated recoverable amount, and an impairment loss is recognised immediately in profit or loss. If an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carry amount of the asset is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but not in excess of the amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised immediately in profit or loss. Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, deposits held at call with banks, other short-term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less and bank overdrafts. Bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand and form an integral part of an entity’s cash management are included as a component of cash and cash equivalents. Creditors Short term trade creditors are measured at the transaction price. Other financial liabilities are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Turnover Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable and represents the amount receivable for goods sold and services provided, net of value added tax and trade discounts. Taxation Taxation expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax recognised in the reporting period. Current income tax assets and/or liabilities comprise those obligations to, or claims from, fiscal authorities relating to the current or prior reporting period, that are unpaid at the balance sheet date. They are calculated according to the tax rates and tax laws applicable to the fiscal periods to which they relate, based on the taxable result for the year. All changes to current tax assets or liabilities are recognised as a component of tax expense in the income statement. Deferred income taxes are calculated using the liability method on temporary differences. This involves the comparison of the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the consolidated financial statements with their respective tax bases. However, deferred tax is not provided on the initial recognition of an asset or liability, unless the related transaction affects tax or accounting profit. In addition, tax losses available to be carried forward as well as other income tax credits to the Company are assessed for recognition as deferred tax assets. Deferred tax liabilities are always provided for in full. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that they will be able to be offset against future taxable income. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are calculated, without discounting, at tax rates that are expected to apply to their respective period of realisation, provided they are enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. Most changes in deferred tax assets or liabilities are recognised as a component of tax expense in the income statement. Only changes in deferred tax assets or liabilities that relate to a change in value of assets or liabilities that is charged directly to equity are charged or credited directly to equity. Share based payments The Company has applied the requirements of FRS 102 in respect of all share options. These share options are measured at fair value (excluding the effect of non-market based vesting conditions) at the date of the grant. The fair value determined at the grant date of the share-based payments is expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting period, based on the estimate of the shares that will eventually vest and adjusted for the effect of non-market vesting conditions. Fair value is measured using the Black-Scholes model. Shares in issue The number of shares in issue is calculated net of shares held in treasury as further detailed in Note 17. Foreign Exchange The Group consolidates earnings from overseas operations at the average exchange rate for the relevant period as published by HMRC and consolidates foreign currency balances at a proprietary published mid-rate at the balance sheet date. Basis of consolidation The Group’s consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of Milamber Ventures plc (the “Company”) and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). Subsidiaries are entities over which the Group has the power to govern the financial and operating policies generally accompanying a shareholding of more than one half of the voting rights. The existence and effect of potential voting rights that are currently exercisable or convertible are considered when assessing whether the Group controls another entity. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are de-consolidated from the date that control ceases. Inter-company transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between Group companies are eliminated. Profits and losses resulting from inter-company transactions that are recognised in assets are also eliminated. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring the accounting policies used into line with those used by the Group. All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation. Significant estimates and assumptions In the application of the Company’s accounting policies, which are described in this note 3, the Directors are required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period. Judgements and estimates that may affect future periods are as follows: Fair value of investments The valuation of each holding has been made by the Directors using a sector appropriate EBITDA multiplier upon the individual company’s fundamentals, with an up to 50% discount for illiquidity where appropriate. Options are valued at their intrinsic value. Where the above cannot be established, valuation is measured as purchase cost. Directors consider the amounts recoverable as the companies are actively trading. Carrying value of capitalised development costs Capitalised development expenditure is amortised upon the realisation of sales from the resulting products. 4.TURNOVER During the year, the company acquired Essential Learning Company Limited and therefore now has two principal activities, comprising the provision of advisory and consultancy services and delivery of education. The turnover and loss before taxation, having been solely attributable to the original principal activity of the Company in 2016-17, now arise from these two activities. Furthermore, turnover originating outside the UK via Milamber USA now accounts for a material share of the Group’s turnover. None of the Group’s activities were discontinued during the current year or previous year. The total turnover of the Group was derived from the two principal activities and turnover arose within and outside the UK during the year as further set out below. Segmental Analysis Advisory and Consulting Education Services1 TOTAL Year Ended 31.03.18 31.03.17 31.03.18 31.03.17 31.03.18 31.03.17 GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Continuing Operations 446,338 314,673 308,332 - 754,670 314,673 Note: 1. From 20 December 2018 Arising in the UK Arising in the UK Arising in the USA TOTAL Year Ended 31.03.18 31.03.17 31.03.18 31.03.17 31.03.18 31.03.17 GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Continuing Operations 718,205 314,673 36,465 - 754,670 314,673 5.STAFF COSTS Year Ended 31.03.18 31.03.17 GBP GBP Wages, salaries, and fees settled in year (see Note 6) 681,516 458,055 The average monthly number of directors and staff during the year was as follows: 31.03.18 31.03.17 Number of directors, staff, and employees 16 5 6.DIRECTORS’ REMUNERATION Remuneration accrued for the Directors of the Company during the year (after restating amounts previously reported for the year to 31 March 2017) was as follows: Year Ended 2018 2017

Restated GBP GBP Emoluments Accrued in Year Andy Hasoon 100,000 100,000 Christian Andrew 100,000 100,000 Jason Velody 100,000 100,000 Dapo Ladimeji (retired 27 February 2018) 13,750 15,000 Anna Halpern-Lande (appointed 17 April 2017) 53,878 - Total 367,628 315,000 The 2016-17 accounts show directors’ remuneration totalling £458,055, a figure arrived at after adding back pay for the year 2015-16 that had not previously been disclosed. The updated disclosures above for prior year directors’ remuneration, totalling £315,000, reflect the actual amounts accrued for the 2016-17 year, consistent with the current year accrual and in line with the Company’s accounting policies. 7.LOSS BEFORE TAX The loss before tax is stated after charging: Year Ended 31.03.18 31.03.17 GBP GBP Auditors’ Remuneration 15,000 10,000 Directors’ Remuneration 367,628 315,000 8.TAXATION GROUP COMPANY Year Ended 31.03.18 31.03.17 GBP GBP Analysis of tax credit in the year: Current tax (see note below): UK Corporation tax credit on loss for the year - - Deferred tax: - - Origination and reversal of timing differences - - Tax on loss on ordinary activities Loss on ordinary activities before tax (2,140,834) (311,228) Loss on ordinary activities multiplied by standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 19% (2017: 20%) (406,758) (62,246) Effects of: - - - - Unutilised tax losses carried forward 469,004 62,246 Current tax credit for the year - - 9.EARNINGS PER SHARE The basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year. The diluted earnings per share is the same as the basic earnings per share as there are negative earnings in both 2017 and 2018 and consequently the effect of conversion of outstanding options would be anti-dilutive. GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 GBP GBP GBP Loss attributable to owners of the Company - Continuing and total operations, Group (2,140,834) (1,261,561) (311,228) Weighted average number of shares for calculating basic and diluted earnings per share 7,148,884 7,148,884 4,651,436 Basic and diluted loss per share - Continuing and total operations (29.8)p (17.5)p (6.7)p 10.INTANGIBLE ASSETS GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 GBP GBP GBP At 1 April 1,011,102 1,011,102 174,000 Additions - - 837,102 Impairment (265,379) (265,379) - At 31 March 745,723 745,723 1,011,102 11.INVESTMENTS GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 GBP GBP GBP At 1 April 447,159 447,159 163,300 Transfer to Investments in Subsidiary Undertakings (75,000) (75,000) Additions 105,000 105,000 283,859 Revaluation to fair value 573,399 573,399 - Impairment - - - At 31 March 1,050,558 1,050,558 447,159 Unquoted investments at cost less impairment 810,899 810,899 207,500 Options to acquire unquoted shares 239,659 239,659 239,659 At 31 March 1,050,558 1,050,558 447,159 Investments comprise investments in unquoted equity instruments. Acquisitions of shares were made by the Directors as an investment. These are all portfolio companies where Milamber is chaperoning and adding value. The Directors consider the amounts recoverable as the companies are actively trading. 12.INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARY UNDERTAKINGS COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 Fair value GBP GBP Balance at 01 April 2017 - - Transfer from investments 75,000 Acquisitions in the year 30,000 - Total fair value carried forward 105,000 - Consisting of:

Equity investment in subsidiary undertakings 105,000 - The loans to subsidiaries accrue no interest and there is no set term for repayment. As such they have been classified as non-current assets. The Directors consider the carrying amount of non-current receivables approximates to their fair value. Subsidiary undertakings at 31 March 2018 were as follows: Company Name Registered Office Nature of business Class of shares held Profit / (loss) for the year (£) Essential Learning Company Ltd

Acquired 20 December 2017 UK Training delivery Ordinary (644,987) Primus Education and Training Ltd

Acquired 20 December 2017 UK Holding company Ordinary 46,815 Milamber-USA, LLC

Wholly owned throughout year USA Consultancy Common (7,623) All of the subsidiary undertakings are operating companies, and all were 100% owned by the Company at 31 March 2018. Primus Education and Training Ltd is exempt from audit by parent guarantee. 13.FIXED ASSETS GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 GBP GBP GBP Cost: At 1 April - - - Acquired in year Furniture and Fittings 80,628 - - Leasehold Improvements 13,664 - - Total Cost acquired in year 94,292 At 31 March 94,292 - - - - - Accumulated Depreciation: At 1 April - - - Acquired in year Furniture and Fittings 58,687 Leasehold Improvements 12,183 Total Depreciation acquired in year 70,870 - - Depreciation charged in year - - Furniture and Fittings 5,485 - - Leasehold Improvements 1,367 - - Total depreciation charged in year 6,852 - - At 31 March 77,722 - - Net Book Value: At 1 April - - - Furniture and Fittings at 31 March 16,456 Leasehold Improvements at 31 March 114 Total at 31 March 16,570 - - 14.TRADE AND OTHER DEBTORS GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 GBP GBP GBP Trade Debtors 166,658 74,559 8,090 Other Debtors 207,582 157,150 24,477 Intercompany debtors – Milamber USA - - 37,349 VAT receivable - - 41,426 Total 374,240 231,709 111,342 15.CREDITORS: AMOUNTS FALLING DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 GBP GBP GBP Trade Creditors 163,345 96,117 128,721 VAT Payable 16,105 513 - Other Creditors 684,823 16,257 22,984 Accrued Expenses 95,972 31,611 51,343 Total 960,245 144,497 203,048 16.CREDITORS: AMOUNT FALLING DUE AFTER MORE THAN ONE YEAR GROUP COMPANY COMPANY YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 31.03.2018 31.03.2018 31.03.2017 GBP GBP GBP Other creditors 1,782,033 1,779,168 819,495 Other creditors consist of cash and services provided by the Milamber team themselves and Milamber Ambassadors. 17.SHARE CAPITAL Number of shares Share capital Deferred Ordinary Deferred Ordinary Nominal value 24p 1p GBP GBP Allotted, called up and fully paid At 31 March 2017: Ordinary shares of 1p In issue 610,526 6,159,600* 146,526 61,596 Less: held in treasury - (505,556) - (5,055) Net shares in issue 610,526 5,654,044* 146,526 56,541 Issues and sales of shares (see details below) - 3,974,516 - 39,745 Of which: shares sold from treasury - 516,341 - 5,163 At 31 March 2018: Adjusted shares in issue 610,526 9,628,560 146,526 96,286 Less: treasury shortfall - (10,785) - (108) In issue 610,526 9,617,775 146,526 96,178 *Note: includes 250,000 shares in consideration for purchase of 10% of Essential Learning on 1 March 2017, issued on 17 May 2017 On 8 May 2017, the Company issued 593,661 shares at 16p each in settlement for services.

On 17 May 2017, the Company issued 156,250 shares at 16p each for the purchase of 5% of Essential Learning Company Limited, and 250,000 shares at 20p each for the purchase of 10% of Essential Learning Company Limited (included in the share total as at 31 March 2017, as noted above).

On 5 July 2017 the Company issued 500,000 shares at 7p each for cash.

On 29 November 2017, the Company announced the issue of 435,323 shares at an average price of 11.7p each in settlement for services valued at £50,884, and the net issue (including the sale of 516,341 Treasury shares) of 689,282 shares at an average price of 10.8p each for cash, for a total of £74,139.

On 25 January 2018, the Company issued 250,000 shares at 12p each to Goldvista Properties Limited as part consideration for the purchase of Essential Learning Company Limited, as originally announced on 29 December 2017.

On 28 February 2018, the Company issued 1,000,000 shares at 10.5p each in consideration for the purchase of Vocademia London Limited.

On 28 February 2018, the Company issued 350,000 shares at 16p each in settlement for services. 18.SHARE OPTIONS Options have been granted to subscribe for ordinary shares of 1p in the Company as follows: 2017 2017 No. of options No. of options Opening balance 30,800 30,800 Granted in the year - - Lapsed in the year - - Closing balance 30,800 30,800



Details in relation to options outstanding at the balance sheet date are as follows

: Date of grant Exercise period Number Exercise price

per share 21 April 2008 Between 26 July 2009 and 30 March 2019 30,800 125p

The fair values of options granted have been calculated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model.

There was no charge in the year in respect of share based payments, (2017: £Nil) 19.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Andy Hasoon is a director of Mintsage Limited and Milamber Investments Limited, which companies were party to transactions with the Company as follows: 2018 2017 GBP GBP Invoiced to the Company by Mintsage Limited: In respect of the services of Andy Hasoon until June 2017 25,000 125,000 In respect of expenses of Andy Hasoon - 1,621 Owed by the Company to Mintsage Limited at the balance sheet date 25,000 136,625 Receivable from Mintsage Limited at the balance sheet date , - The amount disclosed as owed to Mintsage is a long-term liability repayable on a rolling one year plus one-day basis. Christian Andrew is a director of Decibel Industries Limited and Armstrong MacTavish Limited, which company was party to transactions with the Company as follows: 2018 2017 GBP GBP Invoiced to the Company by Decibel Industries Limited: In respect of the services of Christian Andrew 100,000 100,000 In respect of expenses of Christian Andrew 32,895 28,163 Owed by the Company to Decibel Industries Limited and Armstrong MacTavish Limited at the balance sheet date 350,196 225,163 Receivable from Decibel Industries Limited at the balance sheet date - - The amount disclosed as owed to Decibel Industries is a long-term liability repayable on a rolling one year plus one-day basis. Dapo Ladimeji is a director of Ladimeji & Co, which company was party to transactions with the Company as follows: 2018 2017 GBP GBP Invoiced to the Company by Ladimeji & Co: In respect of the services of Dapo Ladimeji 13,750 15,000 In respect of expenses of Dapo Ladimeji - - Owed by the Company to Ladimeji & Co at the balance sheet date 43,750 30,000 Receivable from Ladimeji & Co at the balance sheet date - - The amount disclosed as owed to Ladimeji & Co is a long-term liability repayable on a rolling one year plus one-day basis. 20.POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS On 26 July 2018 Milamber announced Heads of Terms for the acquisition of Orchard Rock Limited (“Orchard Rock”). The Company identified Orchard Rock as its next acquisition target as it delivers profitable “must have” training solutions, many of which need recertification every year as part of Continual Professional Development programmes. Therefore, it will deliver to the Group a customer base with long-term, multi-year customer engagement contracts which add significant long-term revenue and profit visibility to the Group. Established in 2005, Orchard Rock is a leader in the UK health and social care training market. Any acquisition of Orchard Rock will be subject to third party equity funding, final due diligence, approval of the Board of Milamber and signature of a binding share purchase agreement. In order to allow Milamber to complete the work required to move to a successful transaction, Milamber and Orchard Rock have agreed a period of exclusivity. Milamber will pay up to £1.9 million in cash and shares for Orchard Rock. An initial payment of £800,000 in cash will be made by Milamber on closing, subject to completion of a capital markets fund raise which is currently under way. A further payment of £200,000 will be made on completion of management handover and one quarter's financial reporting along with the potential arrangement of new debt facilities to position Orchard Rock for growth. Milamber will also settle up to £900,000 in Milamber ordinary shares at 9 pence per share, to the current owners of Orchard Rock, determined quarterly on the achievement of certain EBITDA milestones. In the twelve months to April 2018, Orchard Rock's records showed revenue of £980,000 and EBITDA of £374,000, with significant year-on-year growth. As part of the proposed agreement, Milamber will also acquire 15% of ‘YourHippo’, a digital learning business co-owned by Orchard Rock's management team, with services which address current demand for online training. Milamber and YourHippo's owners have agreed in principle that Milamber issue a further £100,000 in Milamber ordinary shares in respect of this holding. 21.CONTROLLING PARTY There was no single ultimate controlling party at either the current or preceding balance sheet date.

© PRNewswire 2018 0 Latest news "Companies" 08:50a TLG IMMOBILIEN : presents Alexanderplatz project at the Baukollegium in Berlin EQ 08:50a PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro paid coupons on series 02 bonds EQ 08:48a NAVAMEDIC ASA : Releases SippLink™ for MetaVision, one of Europe’s leading electronic patient journal systems PU 08:48a ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : First-ever localized weather mobile application launched PU 08:48a TELECOM PLUS : Notice of Half Yearly Results - 16 October 2018 PU 08:48a Yang Huiyan remains richest Chinese woman for sixth year AQ 08:48a Best moments from hit drama 'Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace' AQ 08:48a CBS : Boardroom Drama Bedevils CBS DJ 08:47a BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : cuts revenue target for new products RE 08:47a Porsche Taps Brakes On Talk of Listing -- WSJ DJ