Milamber Ventures Plc - Update on Final Results and Suspension

3 September 2018

Milamber Ventures plc

(“Milamber” or “the Company”)

Update on Final Results

And Suspension of Shares

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that it intends to publish its final results for the year ended 31 March 2018 on or by Friday 14 September 2018. The deadline for the publication of these results was 31 August 2018, being five months from its year end under the rules of the NEX Exchange and, as a result, the shares will be temporarily suspended until the results are issued.

The main reason for the delay is the consolidation of Essential Learning Company Limited (“Essential”), which the Company acquired in full during the year, as announced on 29 December 2017. As Essential is listed on the official register of the government’s Apprenticeship Training Providers (“RoATP”), it has to undergo a separate audit as part of the annual regulatory review process and it is this audit that has been delayed.

-ends-

ENQUIRIES:

Milamber Ventures plc

Andy Hasoon

T: 07768 875 681

E: Andy.hasoon@milamberventures.com

www.MilamberVentures.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

T: 020 7469 0930

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

T: 07795 168 157

E: ctw@leanderPR.com