Milan Laser Hair Removal : Opens New Aurora Location

07/19/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal is excited to announce the grand opening of their newest location in Aurora, CO.  Milan Laser will open in Aurora, CO on July 22nd marking its 6th location Central Colorado. Making it more convenient to get smooth, hair-free skin from the laser hair removal experts at Milan.

Milan Laser Hair Removal

"We're the experts in laser hair removal because it's all we do," says Dr. Kristin Saxena, Chief Medical Officer at Milan Laser.  Milan opened in 2012 as a single day spa offering various spa services. Our doctors quickly noticed how satisfied its laser hair removal clients were with the permanent results they received. So they decided to become the nation's experts in laser hair removal treatments. Milan Laser Hair Removal is now the largest company in the nation that exclusively offers laser hair removal treatments with more than 50 locations spanning 17 states and is growing rapidly.

Milan's laser hair removal treatments are FDA cleared, and are performed by exceptionally-trained medical professionals who are overseen by a team of state-certified medical doctors. The procedures are safe and fast, with no recovery time. The experts at Milan perform more than 10,000 laser hair removal treatments every month with less than a 1% complication rate. All treatments are tailored to the specific skin tone and hair color of each client. Milan uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, the gold-standard in laser hair removal, because of its adaptability and effectiveness on a wide range of skin tones from very fair to darker brown complexions.

And it's affordable, the experts at Milan Laser can remove hair from nearly any part of your body for less than the cost of a monthly wax. Milan offers 0% interest payment options that start as low as $29 per month. While most body areas require 7-10 treatments to be hair free, Milan offers unlimited laser hair removal treatments for life – at no additional cost – by including their exclusive Unlimited Package with every purchase. You won't find that anywhere else.

Milan Laser also has locations in Colorado Springs, Northglenn, Sheridan, Wheat Ridge and Ft. Collins. To learn more about our newest location, the grand opening specials or to book a consultation, visit www.milanlaserdenver.com

About Milan Laser Hair Removal
Milan Laser was founded  in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors and is the nation's leading laser hair removal company with 56 locations nationwide. They are the experts in laser hair removal because at Milan... it's all they do! Milan Laser is based in Omaha, NE.
www.milanlaser.com

CONTACT
Bettia Turner
Milan Laser Hair Removal
914-309-1808
Bettia.Turner@milanlaser.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milan-laser-hair-removal-opens-new-aurora-location-300888170.html

SOURCE Milan Laser Hair Removal


© PRNewswire 2019
