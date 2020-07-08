Log in
Milan could have won title if I'd played all season: Ibrahimovic

07/08/2020 | 04:40am EDT
Serie A - AC Milan v Juventus

AC Milan could have won the Serie A title if Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been there for the whole season, the 38-year-old said after helping them beat leaders Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday.

The Swede, who returned for a second stint at the club in January, was his usual outspoken self after converting a penalty which sparked Milan's comeback from 2-0 down.

He also hinted he would not extend his contract beyond the end of the season.

"It's no secret that I'm old but it's just a number," he said. "I wanted to feel alive and I just want to play. I don't have the same physique before, but I can overcome that with intelligence."

Ibrahimovic's mere presence appears to have galvanized Milan, who last won the title in 2011. They have lost only twice since his arrival and climbed to fifth, having at one point dropped to 14th.

"I'm sorry I came halfway through the season," he said. "If I was here from day one we'd have won the championship."

After being substituted on Tuesday, he was seen yelling encouragement to his team mates from the touch-line.

"I'm president, coach, and player. But I only get paid to be a player. That's the downside," he joked.

Serie A is being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic and Ibrahimovic regretted that there were no fans to witness Tuesday's win at San Siro.

"If it had been full, it would have been nice, the fans could have had fun with us," he said.

"I have a month to have fun, then things happen here that we can't control. I'm sorry for the fans, they may not see me in person anymore," he added. "They could have seen me live for the last time - read between the lines".

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

