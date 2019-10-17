Miles College : Partners With Shaquille O'Neal To Launch His HBCU Initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles College Partners with Shaquille O'Neal to launch his HBCU (Historically Black College & University) Initiative. O'Neal will join Miles College's President Bobbie Knight to announce his new business venture, which is to bring a Papa John's to every Historically Black College & University Campus. This event will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon/Central Daylight Time, located on the Campus of Miles College Student Activity Center.

"Miles College is honored to partner with Shaquille and welcome him to our historic and beautiful campus. Shaquille is a skilled investor, savvy entrepreneur, and marketing and branding genius," said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. "This partnership tells the world that this is Miles College's day, and this is Miles College's time; to show America that (HBCUs) Historically Black Colleges & Universities can join Icons like Shaquille and launch business ventures on our campuses like a Papa John's," states President Knight.

A four-time NBA champion and television sports analyst on Inside the NBA, Mr. O'Neal has established a strong business track record as an investor, restaurateur and franchise owner. He currently owns a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise in Atlanta and previously owned 27 Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchises. In addition, he is the founder and owner of Big Chicken, a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Shaquille's, a fine dining restaurant in Los Angeles, California. He is also a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings NBA franchise. Most importantly, education is the primary centerpiece of Dr. O'Neal's life; he holds a B.A. degree in general studies, with a Minor in Political Science from LSU; in 2005 he earned an MBA degree from the University of Phoenix; and in 2012 he received an Ed.D. in Human Resources Development from Barry University.

"Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have paved the way for African Americans and people of other races to deservedly receive a quality education. HBCUs have been pivotal in the development of young minds; influential in highlighting the history and culture of African Americans and effectively provided a means for academic success. It is in these great halls of these wonderful institutions that students saw their potential magnified and exemplified," states NBA Hall of Famer, business leader, educator and philanthropist Dr. Shaquille O'Neal. "Martin Luther King, Jr. said, 'If you want to move people, it has to be toward a vision that's positive for them, that taps important values, that gets them something they desire and it has to be presented in a compelling way, so that they feel inspired to follow.' Today, I ask you to catch the same vision that the noble founders of HBCUs held in carving out a venue to education, independence, and success. Join me and President Bobbie Knight of the great Miles College, as we move toward a business initiative that will open avenues of opportunities for our HBCUs. Today is our day! This is our time!" declared Dr. O'Neal.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Mr. O'Neal's business career includes success in broadcasting, endorsements, music, television and gaming. He has served as an analyst on Inside the NBA since 2011. He has been an investor in franchised and other restaurants since 2010 and actively operates Big Chicken, a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant in Las Vegas, and Shaquille's, a fine dining restaurant in Los Angeles. Mr. O'Neal is considered to be one of the most dominant basketball players in NBA history, drafted by the Orlando Magic with the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft. His NBA career spanned from 1992 until 2011. He serves on the national Board of Directors of Communities in Schools, a non-profit devoted to empowering students to stay in school and achieve in life.

About Miles College

Miles College, founded in 1898, is a premier liberal arts institution located in metropolitan Birmingham within the corporate limits of the City of Fairfield. The noble founders of the institution saw educated leadership as the paramount need in the black community. Miles, which is fully accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and accredited by Commission on Colleges for the awarding of Baccalaureate Degrees, is the only four-year institution in historic Birmingham, Alabama designated as a member of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). Miles College is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) higher learning institution. The College is one of only 39 HBCUs to have the designation of a United Negro College Fund (UNCF) institution.

