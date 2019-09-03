Log in
Miles & More and Loylogic Announce the Launch of Loylogic's New Transfer Miles Solution

09/03/2019 | 01:37am EDT

Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, and Miles & More, the largest frequent flyer and awards programme in Europe, have launched Loylogic’s cutting-edge Transfer Miles Solution. ‘Mileage Services by Loylogic in association with Miles & More’ enables members to transfer their accrued award miles to accounts of other Miles & More members.

In this partnership, Miles & More and Loylogic collaborate in order to bring more innovative solutions and offers to the program and its members. Transfer Miles is the first solution launched from Loylogic’s state-of-the-art retail solution suite, providing more flexibility to members in how to use their miles. Members can now help loved ones reaching their flight redemption faster, use miles as gifts for others in transferring them to another member’s account. The miles can be redeemed for award flights, hotel bookings, car rentals, retail products and much more.

“This Transfer Miles service enables us to offer our members an interesting added value via the feature. In the past, our members have always wanted to give away or transfer miles to others. Together with Loylogic, we can now fulfil this wish,” says Gerald Schlögl, Director Program Development & Airline Partnerships Miles & More GmbH.

Dominic Hofer, Loylogic Founder & CEO, comments on the partnership: “I am excited to deepen our partnership with Miles & More through the launch of our leading Transfer Miles Solution. At Loylogic we know that members highly value choice and flexibility in a loyalty program. We are happy to be the partner for Miles & More and to join forces towards this common goal.”

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world’s leading innovator of points commerce experiences. We build and run engaging loyalty solutions that empower programs and members with more choices to collect and redeem points online, in-app and in-store. With international offices and a global content platform featuring millions of products and services, Loylogic is the partner that the world’s leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved most. www.loylogic.com

About Miles & More

Miles & More is Europe’s leading frequent flyer and awards programme. More than 25 years of experience and cooperations with 300 partners across the globe make Miles & More GmbH, the operator of the programme, an expert in approaching individual customers and ensuring their loyalty. Members have the opportunity to earn and redeem Miles & More award miles when flying and with high-quality brands anchored in many important areas of life. More information at www.miles-and-more.com.


© Business Wire 2019
