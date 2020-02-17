Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miles joins Baker Institute's Center for Energy Studies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 03:42pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

Jeff Falk
713-348-6775
jfalk@rice.edu

Avery Ruxer Franklin
713-348-6327
averyrf@rice.edu

Miles joins Baker Institute's Center for Energy Studies

HOUSTON - (Feb. 17, 2020) - Steven Miles, an attorney who has spent 35 years focusing on natural gas, electric power and renewable energy, has been named a nonresident fellow in the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, the institute announced today.

Miles, who is based in Washington, D.C., serves as senior counsel at Baker Botts LLP, where he headed the LNG team for much of his career. While a partner at Baker Botts, he chaired the firm's Energy Sector Committee and served for six years on the Executive Committee.

[Attachment]

Photo courtesy of Steven Miles.

At the Baker Institute, Miles will focus on the role of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), in the energy transition and in trade agreements.

'Steven's knowledge of the LNG industry, born out of front-line involvement with projects throughout his career, brings a unique perspective to current and future study of rapidly evolving global energy markets,' said Ken Medlock, senior director of the Center for Energy Studies. 'He adds tremendous depth and breadth to our team at the Baker Institute.'

Miles has previously served as a member of the board of directors of the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN) as well as co-chair of the 200-member AIPN LNG Committee, which published the Model LNG Master Sales Agreement for use by the industry. He has been a member of the program committee for the International Gas Union's LNG17, LNG18 and LNG19 conferences and will serve in that role for the 2022 conference. He was also a member of the advisory board for Energy Law 360.

While living in Saudi Arabia, Miles founded what is now the Baker Botts Saudi Arabia office. He managed the Middle East practices of two law firms for 10 years, and served as outside legal counsel for the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce for a decade.

Miles received a bachelor's degree from Union College and an MBA and Juris Doctor from Cornell University.

-30-

For more information or to schedule an interview with Miles, contact Avery Franklin, media relations specialist at Rice, at averyrf@rice.edu or 713-348-6327.

Related materials:

Miles bio: https://www.bakerinstitute.org/experts/steven-miles/

Baker Institute Center for Energy Studies: www.bakerinstitute.org/center-for-energy-studies

Follow the Baker Institute via Twitter @BakerInstitute.

Follow Rice News and Media Relations via Twitter @RiceUNews.

Photo courtesy of Miles.

Founded in 1993, Rice University's Baker Institute ranks as the No. 2 university-affiliated think tank in the world. As a premier nonpartisan think tank, the institute conducts research on domestic and foreign policy issues with the goal of bridging the gap between the theory and practice of public policy. The institute's strong track record of achievement reflects the work of its endowed fellows, Rice University faculty scholars and staff, coupled with its outreach to the Rice student body through fellow-taught classes - including a public policy course - and student leadership and internship programs. Learn more about the institute at www.bakerinstitute.org or on the institute's blog, http://blog.bakerinstitute.org.

Disclaimer

Rice University published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 20:41:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:49pAPPLE : warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales
AQ
04:48pBHP 1st Half Net Profit Rises 29%, Dividend Lifted
DJ
04:47pRESOURCE GENERATION : Annual Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement
PU
04:46pTRIUMPH GROUP : To Form "Systems & Support" Business Unit To Accelerate Growth And Profitability
PR
04:46pROCKY BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:42pBANCO BRADESCO : Notice to Shareholders - payment of supplementary dividends
PU
04:40pAURA MINERALS : Files 2019 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis
AQ
04:37pWPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces February 2020 Distribution
AQ
04:37pRANDON IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Material fact - guidance 2020
PU
04:35pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
2GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group