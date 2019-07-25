Milestone 30th SRI Conference to Focus on “Revolution” in Rapidly Shifting Investor Priorities

Gary White – who co-founded Water.org and WaterEquity with Matt Damon- to Address Conference With 1200 Attendees Expected

#FromEVOLUTIONtoREVOLUTION: What Financial Professionals Need to Know as Women, Millennials, and Large Asset-Owners Lead the Way to an Investing Revolution

If there is one event in 2019 that should not be missed by sustainability/SRI/ESG/impact investing professionals, financial advisors, asset owners, asset managers, members of mission-driven organizations, forward-thinking companies, entrepreneurs, and researchers, it is this: the 30th convening of The SRI Conference, the largest, longest-running and most relevant annual gathering of SRI professionals. The landmark SRI Conference takes place November 11-15, 2019 at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, CO.

Gary White, who co-founded Water.org and WaterEquity with Matt Damon, will be the opening keynote speaker.

Other speakers will include:

Former NBA player turned SRI financial advisor Troy Murphy;

Douglas Baker, CEO of Ecolab;

John Hayes, CEO of Ball Corporation; and

Kate Gordon, Senior Advisor on Climate to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In addition, senior representatives of major public corporations will be presenting, including: CBRE, IBM, ICF, Hannon Armstrong, and Voya Financial.

#fromEvolutiontoRevolution is the focus of this milestone conference, which will draw an estimated 1,200 attendees. The 30th Annual SRI Conference offers participants the chance to learn from authentic SRI experts, gain insight on policy and future trends, be among the first to know about new SRI products, and enjoy opportunities to network and do business with a diverse range of organizations and leaders at the forefront of investing for social, economic, and environmental progress.

Sustainability/SRI/ESG/impact investing has exploded in recent years: More than one out of every four dollars under professional management in the United States— upwards of $12.0 trillion — is invested according to various SRI strategies, up more than 38 percent from $8.7 trillion in 2016. Women, millennials and large-asset owners – like 401(k) and 403(b) plans, large pension plans, and prominent foundations and endowments - are leading the charge - and SRI Conference attendees will learn how they can be part of this historic shift in the investment marketplace.

ABOUT THE SRI CONFERENCE

The SRI Conference is the premier annual gathering of the sustainability/SRI/ESG/impact investing world. The 30th SRI Conference takes place November 11-15, 2019 at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, CO. For more information, go to www.SRIConference.com.

Folio Financial, Inc. is the parent company of The SRI Conference & Community. Folio Financial (formerly FOLIOfn, Inc.), Folio Investing, Folio Institutional, First Affirmative, and VIA Folio together comprise the Folio brands, delivering innovation that benefits investors and those who serve them.

ABOUT WATER.ORG

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 21 million lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, we’ve been providing women hope, children health and families a future.

ABOUT WATEREQUITY

WaterEquity is the first-ever asset management firm dedicated to ending the global water crisis, with an exclusive focus on raising and deploying capital to financial institutions and water and sanitation enterprises in emerging markets. Co-founded in 2017 by social entrepreneur Gary White and actor Matt Damon, WaterEquity combines decades of financial and in-market experience to provide investors a unique opportunity to drive positive social and financial impact. Learn more at www.waterequity.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE

